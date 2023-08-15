A TikTok video showing a parent’s gift of an electric toy car to their daughter has gone viral

The video captured the daughter’s joy as she rode the toy car on the street with confidence

A passing car honked at her and the driver encouraged her to join him, clearly impressed by the little girl’s car

A heartwarming TikTok video of a parent who gave their daughter an electric toy car has gone viral online.

The video showed the delighted daughter cruising on the street in her shiny white toy car with excitement.

Little girl appeared dedicated and coolly excited. Photo credit: @diary_crush

Source: TikTok

She looked like a miniature racer as she confidently steered the car slowly.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Parents buys electric car for daughter

A real car passed by her and the driver gave her a friendly wave and a thumbs-up, inviting her to join him on the road.

The driver was clearly impressed by the little girl’s cool car and her adventurous spirit.

Many people who watched the video indicated that they would want to be rich to be able to afford that for their kids in the future.

The video has been gaining traction on TikTok and have had over 10,000 likes and comments as of publishing the report.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@ashabi-isholla said:

"Can someone say my fada my fada l will will never be poor."

@FRIENDY reacted:

"My fada my fada I will never be poor & in sha allah."

@Pretty Tife commented:

"I will never be poor by God's grace."

@silverapparel0:

"I will never be poor in my lyf."

@chimamanda@22:

"I will never be poor in my life Amen."

@aishat Bello:

"Dis money I go get am, I no go ever poor."

@Aminat Adeosun295:

"My fada my fadal and my generation will never be poor in life."

Lady goes wild with joy after parents surprise

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady became the latest car owner in town on her 25th birthday, thanks to her thoughtful parents.

This is as they surprised her with a brand new Audi car gift to mark her new age in style.

The beautiful moment the lady was handed her new car was captured in a video shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram.

Source: Legit.ng