Lady Reacts As Mum Plaits Her Cute Dog’s Hair, Adds Bows To Beautify Cornrows
- A Ghanaian woman was filmed plaiting her cute puppy's hair in a video that has gone viral on TikTok
- To further beautify the two cornrows, the woman added bows at each end of the cornrows, as seen in the video shared by the woman's daughter
- People who came across the video hailed the woman and admired the cute dog for sitting still throughout the plaiting process
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A Ghanaian lady has revealed what her mum did to her dog's hair.
The lady claimed that her mum didn't want to get the dog in the first place.
In a video shared by @jessicanicoleee36 on TikTok, the dog sat still as the lady's mother plaited its hair.
She made two cornrows and added bows to beautify the cute puppy's hair.
The lady said:
“POV: Your Ghanaian mum and the dog she didn’t want to get. Like this is crazy! Not cornrows *no puppies were harmed*.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions as woman plaits dog's hair
@astoldbykeraa said:
"I do this to my cavapoo and she shake them out lol."
@JusttNataliaaa said:
"Stopp the braids are eating and she’s so cuteeee."
@madgyaldani said:
"My Jamaican mother hugged my dog the other day. We’re making progress sisters!"
Khifayat said:
"I like how she sat still!"
@adj.019 said:
"Lollll they SWEAR they don’t want the dog but be obsessed when they get it."
@Ritz Bitz said:
"It’s the dog sitting through the braiding for me."
@Color.Me.Stylish said:
"These dogs have such a great life."
@sxngyal said:
"The way the dog was happy at the end."
Read more related stories on dogs
- Nigerian Man Serves His Dogs Noodles, Kebbies & Chicken
- Man Feeds His 8 Dogs With 1 Full Chicken Each, Video Goes Viral on TikTok
- Man Spends Over N500k Every Month to Feed Homeless Dogs
Man hails dog who brings him a gift
In a related story, a man who feeds 80 dogs every morning appreciates one of the dogs who always brings him a gift.
In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), the man revealed some of the gifts he has received from the dog.
A professional dog breeder who reacted to the story noted that dogs have a unique way of showing appreciation.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via Victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng