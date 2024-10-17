A Ghanaian woman was filmed plaiting her cute puppy's hair in a video that has gone viral on TikTok

To further beautify the two cornrows, the woman added bows at each end of the cornrows, as seen in the video shared by the woman's daughter

People who came across the video hailed the woman and admired the cute dog for sitting still throughout the plaiting process

A Ghanaian lady has revealed what her mum did to her dog's hair.

The lady claimed that her mum didn't want to get the dog in the first place.

In a video shared by @jessicanicoleee36 on TikTok, the dog sat still as the lady's mother plaited its hair.

She made two cornrows and added bows to beautify the cute puppy's hair.

The lady said:

“POV: Your Ghanaian mum and the dog she didn’t want to get. Like this is crazy! Not cornrows *no puppies were harmed*.”

Reactions as woman plaits dog's hair

@astoldbykeraa said:

"I do this to my cavapoo and she shake them out lol."

@JusttNataliaaa said:

"Stopp the braids are eating and she’s so cuteeee."

@madgyaldani said:

"My Jamaican mother hugged my dog the other day. We’re making progress sisters!"

Khifayat said:

"I like how she sat still!"

@adj.019 said:

"Lollll they SWEAR they don’t want the dog but be obsessed when they get it."

@Ritz Bitz said:

"It’s the dog sitting through the braiding for me."

@Color.Me.Stylish said:

"These dogs have such a great life."

@sxngyal said:

"The way the dog was happy at the end."

Man hails dog who brings him a gift

In a related story, a man who feeds 80 dogs every morning appreciates one of the dogs who always brings him a gift.

In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), the man revealed some of the gifts he has received from the dog.

A professional dog breeder who reacted to the story noted that dogs have a unique way of showing appreciation.

