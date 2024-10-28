A mother has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment she took her triplet babies to a supermarket

According to the mother, she caught the attention of many people who couldn't stop staring at her and her babies

Social media users who watched the video gushed over the doting mother with some praying to have triplets

A video revealing the joy and attention that comes with parenting triplets has melted the hearts of social media users.

The video, shared by the proud mother, offered a glimpse into her daily life as she moved around the supermarket with her three bundles of joy.

Mum of 3 babies gets attention

The triplet mum, known to her TikTok followers as @stephtriplet, documented her shopping trip, manoeuvring three rolling carriers through the store.

As she shopped for baby food, she became the centre of attention, drawing stares and smiles from fellow shoppers.

Some onlookers were so captivated that they couldn't resist capturing the moment on their cameras.

Despite feeling shy under the intense attention, the devoted mother took the attention in stride, expressing gratitude for the blessings in her life.

"Today we went to the supermarket to buy baby food and many people here looking at me. Some were taking videos of me. I was the eyes of people and I was so shy. Glory be to God," the proud mother said.

Reactions as triplet mum gets attention

The video sparked an outpouring of reactions on TikTok, with many users confessing to feeling touched by the heartwarming scene.

Some even went as far as expressing their desires for a similar experience, sending heartfelt wishes for triplets of their own.

@Andy Table said:

"I can relate girl. Every time I go shopping with my twins, people look at me like I'm from a different planet."

@Daakyehemaa_ said:

"Why am I seeing all over my fyp this morning I think is my time. Congratulations to me."

@Van bb said:

"You don’t look like someone who got triplets. You are doing well and keep it up."

@Princess Joey said:

"I receive this double blessing in Jesus name I will expectancies three years now God bless me with one if it is not one of gods receive it in Jesus na."

@osbornblessingomo said:

"Congratulations congratulations glory be to God almighty I will carry my twins this year 2024 in Jesus mighty name Amen Amen Amen Amen."

@Sheryporsh said:

"Triple blessings at once. Wonder if there will be stroller for women with quadruplet and more too."

@Braidsbyphyzzy added:

"We me self jam you for road, I will stare and even take pictures with you."

@Naytv added:

"God bless you indeed, you have triplets see pram. I thought mines was bad with my twins, this pram I couldn’t, sorry but the kangaroo carrier would’ve been my bestfriend."

