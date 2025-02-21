A Nigerian lady shared photos of her mother and herself when she was still a very little baby being carried around

The lady poses the childhood photo alongside a present one which shows she has now grown into a woman

What made the post more interesting is that she has also become a qualified nurse like her mother

A Nigerian lady and her mother are trending on social media because of their throwback photo.

The lady shared the photo while taking part in a social media trend in which people show how far they have come in life.

The lady is now a qualified nurse like her mother. Photo credit: TikTok/atamishor.

Source: TikTok

The two photos were posted on TikTok by @ntamishor_ who did not mention when the first one was taken.

However, the first photo shows that she was still a little child in the arms of her mother.

The lady has now grown into a woman and she has shared a new photo showing how her life is going.

In the recent photo, she and her mother could measure in height, showing she has had a major transformation.

Source: TikTok

Another thing that impressed social media users who saw the photo was that the lady had become a qualified nurse just like her mother.

A lot of people who saw the post went to the comment section to congratulate the lady.

See some reactions below:

@_bettys_beauty said:

"She’s the present, you’re the future."

@iamvanessaklenam said:

"This is the most beautiful thing I have seen on the internet today."

@Ms Nyarkoa said:

"As a fellow nurse, I decree and declare that I will recreate this in good health and wealth with my daughter few years to come......"

@Dolly said:

"How did your mum calm down and give birth to herself."

@anshasulley said:

"Mummy did copy and paste."

@steffinee said:

"I just felt goosebumps."

@The honored one said:

"Your mother refused to get older till you were a nurse."

@Sik.a said:

"I wish I can like this a 1000 times."

@Shanti Moore said:

"Most beautiful thing I’ve seen today."

@Dehbs said:

"Wow. I pray every body you touch be healed. I screamed glory and wow I love this. Best productive picture."

@prettyidunnu said:

"My younger sister and my mom soon by God’s grace… My family shall live long to witness the moment."

@jennymalta234 said:

"My mum wanted to be a nurse but didn’t get the opportunity then Na me go give am that name. I swear."

@mimiee2658 said:

"Aww lovely..this is also me and my mum..we both nurses."

@Angel said:

"I would have recreated this but mom."

Source: Legit.ng