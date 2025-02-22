Global site navigation

Account Balance of Nigerian Lady Shows She Has So Much Money, Someone Who Saw it Reacts
People

Account Balance of Nigerian Lady Shows She Has So Much Money, Someone Who Saw it Reacts

by  Israel Usulor
  • A Nigerian lady has shared what she saw after she looked at the bank account balance of a fellow lady
  • In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady said she saw so much money in the woman's bank account
  • According to her, the money she saw in the woman's bank account was in six figures and she was totally surprised

A Nigerian lady shared what her eyes saw when she looked at the account of a fellow woman.

In a TikTok video, the lady said she saw so much money in the woman's bank account.

Lady mentions how much she saw in another girl's accout.
The lady said she saw N6 million in her fellow lady's bank account.
Source: UGC

According to @mbm_mame, she mistakenly looked at the woman's bank account balance only for her to see plenty of money.

She said the money she saw in the woman's account was in six figures.

Lady surprised after seeing someone's bank account.
The lady said she saw N6 million in her fellow girl's account.
Source: TikTok

She captioned the video:

"I mistakenly saw one girl account balance and it was 6m. No once I clean my lip combo."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares experience after seeing a fellow woman's bank account

@Mjayy__ said:

"Went to complain about 5k at the bank and someone was collecting 1m."

@mammie Kris said:

"She fit be (ajo) thrift admin."

@Tina world said:

"No worry with time, hardwork and prayers we will all get there."

@chocopresh22 said:

"Mine na 13m wey I see ooo and this girl na my fellow student."

@Blossom's Luxe(PERFUMES) said:

"The moment my colleagues showed me their wallet for night class I leveled up with my side hustles and prayer life because darh. Dudes get money. This business must pay."

@Florence said:

"Make dem tell us how dem dey make this money legal or illegal abeg."

@Adaugo Chukwu said:

"Na so I see one girl account balance for shopping mall 10 million na once I off my data face my front."

@JUST BM said:

"You think say na play... alaye double your hustle o.. people dey catch cruise on a steady but behind closed doors dem hustle like say life wan end today. my guys hustle on legit oo."

@Olaseni Joy said:

"Don’t allow anybody to pressure you into doing what you are not supposed to do as a girl : normally legit work Dey but the one that are not legit many just pray and believe in yourself."

@Mary931 said:

"Any big money wey you see for my account no be me get am I be my family trusted accountant."

@RuthIduh1 said:

"Na once I go KFC as I see price of wetin I wan buy,omo cravings just disappear, girl wey sit down next to me buy bucket size chicken."

Opay customer shares account statement

In a related story, Legt.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared his bank account statement on social media to show people how much he made in the year 2024.

The Opay account statement shows that the man, Emerienwa, made N2,045,921.53 in 2024, but he almost spent it all.

The statement shows that Emerienwa was debited 1268 times, and he spent N2,045,765.13 in the just-concluded year.

Source: Legit.ng

