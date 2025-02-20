A Nigerian lady said her mother is currently in the UK helping her out because she had recently given birth to a baby

The mother is in the UK for what is traditionally called 'Omugo', a period during which older mothers teach young ones childcare

The UK-based lady made a post online sharing how she managed to get a UK visa for her mother without much stress

A Nigerian lady has shared the documents she submitted when she applied for a UK visa for her mother.

According to the lady who made a post on TikTok, her mother was supposed to be in the UK to help her because she recently gave birth to a baby.

The woman would spend time with her daughter in the UK. Photo credit: TikTok/@techsiz.

Source: TikTok

The mother travelled to the UK for what Nigerians traditionally call 'Omugo', which is a period older mothers care for their grandchildren and the younger ones understudy them.

In her post, @techsiz narrated how she got the UK visa her mother used to fly to the UK.

According to her, she submitted a lot of documents, including their utility bills in the UK, her mother's international passports, documents to her mother's property in Nigeria, photos and many many more.

She wrote:

"We added our marriage certificate to indicate that we are civil partners and would be taking care of her visit as a couple. Her international passport as a means of identification for her. We also added our international passports and BRPs for ID. We added my birth certificate to indicate her relationship to me. We added our utility bill as a proof of address of where she will be staying during her visit. We used one that has either my name or my husband's or both. We uploaded family pictures that has her and myself or my hubby in it as further proof of the relationship."

They went over and above to ensure that the visa was not denied and she got it.

She continued:

"Photos to show that she has a business to return back to in Nigeria before the exhaustion of the 6 months we are applying for. Also, documents to show her properties in Nigeria like landed properties and photos of her in her business place. You can also include a letter from your dad stating that she is returning to him after her stay, my dad is late so we didn't add this. We wrote a cover letter to support the application, it contained the duration, he itinerary, reason for visit and other necessary information. We also wrote an invitation letter, addressed by I and hubby."

The lady shared the list of documents she used to get a Uk visa for her mother. Photo credit: TikTok/@techsiz and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

Also, they submitted their pay slip in the UK and equally submitted her mother's statement of account.

She said:

"I and hubby's pay slips from work, mine was for 3 months and hubby's was for 6 months. No rules about it. Mum's statement of account for one year. We didn't do any POF for her because we are sponsoring her visit. We just used what she had in her history since her account have been active as a businesswoman. But remember we added her landed properties and other business she has."

According to the lady, they equally made available proof of funds, showing that they can take care of the woman in the UK.

She noted:

"We submitted our POF that stayed three months in our UK bank account, we used mine as one is enough and we had about £3,000 minimum for that. You might need to confirm how much you need.

See reactions to the post below:

@Blessingsignlanguage said:

"My mum now has been denied 3 times all you mentioned what I stated still na denial we received but I know that this year Grace will speak for us. I really need that woman taking care of baby in this."

@Sandrine Erixs said:

"I didn’t add utilities bills and marriage certificates, I provided hotel reservation .within one week my mom visa was also approved."

Man shares job available in the UK

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man shared good job opportunities for people willing to work in the UK tech sector and earn good pay.

Toyyib Adewale Adelodun said the job opportunity was for a backend engineer who would be working with Monzo.

Toyyib said the job comes with a visa sponsorship for the selected person and also shared the website for people to apply.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng