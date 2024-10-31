A new mother who gave birth to twins was seen weeping in a trending video due to the stress the babies were giving her

The lady said her mother who came to help her care for the babies for a while had gone back to her house

The twin babies were heard crying and the lady joined them in weeping out of frustration and not knowing what to do

A lady who had just welcomed twin children was spotted weeping profusely in a trending video.

The new mother was weeping because the babies were giving her a lot of trouble, and she was having a hard time controlling them.

The lady said the kids were weeping and so she wept too. Photo credit: TikTok/Barbie.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted on TikTok by Barbie, the mother said she was all alone at home with the babies.

She noted that her mother, who had come to help her, had gone back to her house after staying for a while.

She also said her man was not around, leaving her to care for the babies alone.

The babies could be heard crying uncontrollably and Barbie joined them to cry out of frustration and lack of knowledge of what to do.

A lot of people encouraged her in the comment section to hold herself and look after the babies.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as mother cries alongside her babies

@Baby Excel nd Mom said:

"I am confused I have a six month old baby nd am 2 months gone."

@Winner said:

"I vex baff my pickin cold water yesterday."

@A boo bae said:

"I remember when I gave birth, 1 am my baby was crying and I was alone very weak and tired all I was hearing was throw him away so you can rest well."

@Nyphemmy aid:

"How many babies are crying please?"

@Aminumen said:

"Children Dey cry, mama Dey cry who go pet who?"

Mother welcome triplets thrice

Meanwhile, after 17 years of delay, a woman welcomed six children within four years, giving birth to twins thrice.

The woman first gave birth to a child, and after that, she and her husband found it hard to welcome other children.

Netizens joined the couple to celebrate as they dropped congratulatory messages in the comment section.

