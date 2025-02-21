A Nigerian lady on a bus has sent social media into a frenzy over the name she saved a man's phone number with

A male passenger who sat behind her videoed her and zoomed his camera on a WhatsApp chat she was engrossed in

While some people blasted her for saving someone's number with such a name, others found it amusing

A female bus passenger has stirred mixed reactions after a man on the bus with her showed netizens how she saved someone's phone number.

The male passenger, @iamworthy___, was disgusted by the long message that the man sent the lady

People didn't like the name she used in saving a man's number. Stock photo. Posed by model. Photo Credit: Bernardbodo, TikTok/(@iamworthy_)

Source: Getty Images

@iamworthy___, who was behind the lady on the bus, zoomed his camera into the WhatsApp message she was reading. He captioned his post:

"Deep down some guys just deh mumu, See as the mumu send message weh long pass he career."

The lady was reading a long message on WhatsApp from a man she saved as "mumu man".

Mumu is a pidgin word and is a Nigerian insult that implies a fool. Some people criticised the lady for saving someone's number with such a name.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's chat with nan

Do✨mi✨ni✨oN✨ said:

"Nah 😩😩I can’t do such,I have brothers too."

first Born 🌹 said:

"I save one girl name with same thing but I later regret am. because d gal was very kind nd caring. I for to change d name."

JOYCEDERA_ said:

"They might still end up together, my cousin sis later got married to the man he saved as mumu at first. The mumu later marry am."

BAD BOY🇳🇬🗡️ said:

"Every man must pass this stage 🙂‍↕️na e turn… u wey ur turn never reach calms.. na time you need."

Teddychinagu said:

"Check Watin them use save en number 😂 and come back."

Wuraola❤️🦋 said:

"Buh why are u peeping on her chat, mind ur business next time huh."

GreedyKHRIS🙂‍↔️🐐 said:

"Na phase every man go pass through am 🙂I won’t laugh at a man for showing his feelings."

yasmin starlight said:

"Trust me the name she used wasn’t how she felt if not she wouldn’t have taken her time to read all those epistles that he wrote."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had dealt with a nosy bus passenger who kept snooping at her phone.

Lady videos man's OPay balance on bus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man's OPay account balance had gone viral after a lady videoed it on a bus.

The lady had sat behind the man on the bus and videoed him while he opened his OPay account via his cell phone.

She was impressed after seeing the man's OPay account balance and thought he was showing off. Mixed reactions trailed his account balance.

Source: Legit.ng