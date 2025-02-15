Man Who Moved to Canada Shares Amount of Naira He Spent on Relocation, Dances in Video
- A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after speaking about his relocation journey to Canada in search of greener pastures
- In a video, he danced happily in the snow while revealing that he spent a whopping N20 million on his relocation
- Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it
A Nigerian man's exciting celebration in the snow after relocating to Canada has captured the attention of netizens.
In a video posted via the TikTok app, he expressed his joy following his arrival in the country.
Man says his relocation to Canada cost N20 million
He was seen in the clip posted via his his handle @josephs_josh, dancing happily in the snow while recording himself.
The Canadian resident also revealed the huge financial investment he made to relocate to Canada.
According to him, he spent a whopping sum of N20 million on the relocation process and as such, he had every reason to dance.
"I spent N20 million come Canada. You say make I no dance in snow," he said.
Reactions as man dances after relocating to Canada
TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.
@Nadine Taylor said:
"20m wey I don use learn 0.365."
@Savage Queen commented:
"You spent 20 abeg how because my own don dry reach 100."
@Sucre said:
"Come Alberta come dance in the snow, I wan check something."
@Aproko_merchant said:
"Abeg u need to dance ,me even roll inside wen I arrived den."
@HOT-ICE said:
"Every day we need the Burundi of Jesus because is good."
@Slimcy said:
"Dance my dear because me I go dance pass you when I finally come."
@Tima said:
"What u don’t mean it that’s around 18000 Canadian dollar."
@starlight said:
"Lol. you don't need up to 5 million. minus flight ticket though."
@Fatayo Kikelomo said:
"Abeg help me write my name for snow I dey go through a lot."
@De smile kitchen and grill said:
"My brother enjoy ur life jari if i see the opportunity I will do more oooo life has no duplicate."
@odg stated:
"Me and you no say after that dance you run go put on your clothes."
@Dera ivy said:
"My brother lye down join ,E no easy. Anytime you wan come back pack snow for nylon bring for me."
@Daniel Vanguard commented:
"You sabi do am sef, run enter under, dig the snow, come out for a other side. Who say what? This is your destiny your fulfilling. Stay legal and stay out of anything that looks like trouble. Update us."
@Reuby added:
"So that 20 million cannot help you in Nigeria i don’t understand."
@user8400565808772 added:
"Bros pls dey cover body ooo."
See the post below:
Source: Legit.ng
