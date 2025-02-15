A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after speaking about his relocation journey to Canada in search of greener pastures

In a video, he danced happily in the snow while revealing that he spent a whopping N20 million on his relocation

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian man's exciting celebration in the snow after relocating to Canada has captured the attention of netizens.

In a video posted via the TikTok app, he expressed his joy following his arrival in the country.

Nigerian man processes relocation to Canada with N20 million Photo credit: @josephs_josh/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man says his relocation to Canada cost N20 million

He was seen in the clip posted via his his handle @josephs_josh, dancing happily in the snow while recording himself.

The Canadian resident also revealed the huge financial investment he made to relocate to Canada.

According to him, he spent a whopping sum of N20 million on the relocation process and as such, he had every reason to dance.

"I spent N20 million come Canada. You say make I no dance in snow," he said.

Reactions as man dances after relocating to Canada

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Nadine Taylor said:

"20m wey I don use learn 0.365."

@Savage Queen commented:

"You spent 20 abeg how because my own don dry reach 100."

@Sucre said:

"Come Alberta come dance in the snow, I wan check something."

@Aproko_merchant said:

"Abeg u need to dance ,me even roll inside wen I arrived den."

@HOT-ICE said:

"Every day we need the Burundi of Jesus because is good."

@Slimcy said:

"Dance my dear because me I go dance pass you when I finally come."

@Tima said:

"What u don’t mean it that’s around 18000 Canadian dollar."

@starlight said:

"Lol. you don't need up to 5 million. minus flight ticket though."

@Fatayo Kikelomo said:

"Abeg help me write my name for snow I dey go through a lot."

@De smile kitchen and grill said:

"My brother enjoy ur life jari if i see the opportunity I will do more oooo life has no duplicate."

@odg stated:

"Me and you no say after that dance you run go put on your clothes."

@Dera ivy said:

"My brother lye down join ,E no easy. Anytime you wan come back pack snow for nylon bring for me."

@Daniel Vanguard commented:

"You sabi do am sef, run enter under, dig the snow, come out for a other side. Who say what? This is your destiny your fulfilling. Stay legal and stay out of anything that looks like trouble. Update us."

@Reuby added:

"So that 20 million cannot help you in Nigeria i don’t understand."

@user8400565808772 added:

"Bros pls dey cover body ooo."

See the post below:

Lady relocates abroad to work as cleaner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady relocated abroad after she resigned from her 9-5 in Nigeria and took up an appointment in the new country.

She said she accepted to work as a cleaner abroad, but she is now reflecting on her decision after starting to work abroad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng