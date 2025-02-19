A young lady has shared her frustration on social media after getting married to her husband who struggled financially

According to the lady, she lent money to her husband to pay her dowry, thinking that he would pay back after their wedding

However, after they tied the knot, the man refused to pay back the debt and she sought the sincere advice of netizens

A young lady has been dragged online after sharing how she assisted her husband in paying her dowry

In her post, she expressed her frustration and disappointment after her husband failed to repay a loan she had given him.

Lady seeks advice after lending husband money for her dowry

The lady, who shared her story on X under the handle @gnont, explained that she had lent her husband money to cover the cost of her dowry, with the understanding that he would reimburse her after their wedding.

However, once they were married, her husband reneged on his promise, leaving her feeling betrayed and financially strained.

"I lent my husband my money to pay my dowry just to cover up, but refused to pay back after wedding. Pls I need ur advice," she cried.

Her plea for advice sparked reactions on social media, with many users offering words of encouragement and support.

Some commentators expressed outrage at the husband's actions, while others shared their experiences of financial hardship in their relationships.

Reactions as lady laments after husband refused to pay debt

Netizens reacted to the post in the comments section.

Okoa said:

"You have to maintain the marriage or you will suffer your own loses."

Anael wrote:

"Discuss the agreement you had and how it's important for you both to honor your commitments to each other. If necessary, seek the help of a mediator or counselor to assist in resolving the issue."

Omotayooooo Lawson reacted:

"Tell your father to return the money to him so he can return it to you."

Jacob wrote:

"My dear. You said you lent your husband money to your dowry, He was already your husband. I thought maybe you should've said my boyfriend. Who was marriang who?"

Postas added:

"Deals with feelings attached should be backed with written agreements, verbal agreements are a challenge to get anything from."

@yolly De leon said:

"I don't know how to appreciate your effort for healing me from acne, God bless you sir."

