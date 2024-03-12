A young Nigerian man has sent internet users into a frenzy as he proudly displayed his handwriting

Sharing a handwritten note, the Nigerian youth urged people to display their notes to show what their handwriting looks like

While some people refrained from partaking in the handwriting contest, many others flaunted theirs

A Nigerian man, identified as Andy Fred, has shown off his handwriting on social media.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Andy shared a note he wrote in with blue ink and challenged people to a handwriting display contest.

Andy wrote:

"Flaunt your handwriting in the comment section, let's admire and compare.

"This is mine."

His Facebook post went viral as many people proudly displayed their handwritten notes. Some shied away from the contest and passed judgment on others who partook.

Andy's challenge is similar to Chima's, who also challenged people to a handwriting contest after displaying his fine note.

People reacted to Andy Fred's handwriting challenge

Amanda Malachy said:

"No dey oppress us."

Ray Sambo said:

"Don't we have medical doctors or pharmacists here here? Na their handwriting I wan see."

Oyindamola Dolapo said:

"If to say I get only one handwriting ni I will have post it but omoh olofar."

Oluwa Dehbee said:

"Let me not even try to show mine cos the first line handwriting is different from the second line.

"If you don't gerrit leave am."

Raphael Christopher said:

"The best guy with good handwriting during my days is now doing POS,

"Just dey play."

Asisat Dosunmu said:

"My handwriting is so bad that, no one can borrow my note while I was in school."

Iwuese Gloria said:

"Na today I know my handwriting.

"Na legit rubbish.

"I salute you all.

"Omg."

