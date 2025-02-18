A Nigerian lady was starstruck when she met rapper Speed Darlington, popularly known as Akpi, for the first time

The excited lady shared a short clip from her meeting with Speed and highlighted things she observed

The lady's statement about the "Baby Oil" crooner's look sparked mixed reactions on social media

A young lady was blown away as she came face to face with rapper Speed Darlington for the first time.

She could not help but compliment the rapper who was all smiles and appreciated her remark.

She said Speed Darlington was good-looking in person than in pictures. Photo Credit: @moon.chiamaka

Source: TikTok

"You look so fine in person. Like finer," the lady said as she drew closer to Speed, who was seated in a car.

The lady, @moon.chiamaka, shared a video on TikTok showing her rare moment with Speed and noted that he was very nice and calm.

"He was very nice and calm," she gushed.

Some people agreed with her remark that Speed is good-looking in person than in pictures. Her video has garnered over 16k views a the time of this report.

Watch her video below:

People comment on Speed Darlington's look

Klinsmann said:

"Akpi wey fresh for real life."

blessed said:

"Who calm?until you made him vex."

Jack smith thomas said:

"He a shy type if meet in person."

Oge. said:

"He looks real cooler…. And you’re pretty too."

Johnny said:

"For Akpi mind, this babe don't know she's talking too..."

Marvelous Anudike said:

"Na our PRESIDO be this ooo, I hope say you no be long face fan."

jose said:

"You get luck say he no collect money for snapping."

small cultist said:

"So fine in person " are you implying my 003 no fine online?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who spotted Speed Darington in public had shared a rare video.

Lady accepts Speed Darlington's airport ride

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had accepted Speed Darlington's offer to hop into his car for a ride.

During the ride, the excited "Baby Oil" crooner shared with the lady what endeared him to her. He said it was not her face but her backside.

The lady kept smiling while recording herself and the singer. She did not reply his remarks, but this did not deter Speed. Speed spoke in Igbo while speaking with the lady. He went on about how he would love to take the lady to his place if she consented.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng