Global site navigation

Local editions

Lady Who Met Speed Darlington for First Time Shares 3 Observations and Video
People

Lady Who Met Speed Darlington for First Time Shares 3 Observations and Video

by  Victor Duru 2 min read
  • A Nigerian lady was starstruck when she met rapper Speed Darlington, popularly known as Akpi, for the first time
  • The excited lady shared a short clip from her meeting with Speed and highlighted things she observed
  • The lady's statement about the "Baby Oil" crooner's look sparked mixed reactions on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

A young lady was blown away as she came face to face with rapper Speed Darlington for the first time.

She could not help but compliment the rapper who was all smiles and appreciated her remark.

Lady shares her experience after meeting Speed Darlington for the first time, makes 3 observations
She said Speed Darlington was good-looking in person than in pictures. Photo Credit: @moon.chiamaka
Source: TikTok
"You look so fine in person. Like finer," the lady said as she drew closer to Speed, who was seated in a car.

The lady, @moon.chiamaka, shared a video on TikTok showing her rare moment with Speed and noted that he was very nice and calm.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"He was very nice and calm," she gushed.

Some people agreed with her remark that Speed is good-looking in person than in pictures. Her video has garnered over 16k views a the time of this report.

Read also

Female corps member salutes her father who is an Okada man, melts hearts in emotional video

Watch her video below:

People comment on Speed Darlington's look

Klinsmann said:

"Akpi wey fresh for real life."

blessed said:

"Who calm?until you made him vex."

Jack smith thomas said:

"He a shy type if meet in person."

Oge. said:

"He looks real cooler…. And you’re pretty too."

Johnny said:

"For Akpi mind, this babe don't know she's talking too..."

Marvelous Anudike said:

"Na our PRESIDO be this ooo, I hope say you no be long face fan."

jose said:

"You get luck say he no collect money for snapping."

small cultist said:

"So fine in person " are you implying my 003 no fine online?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who spotted Speed Darington in public had shared a rare video.

Lady accepts Speed Darlington's airport ride

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had accepted Speed Darlington's offer to hop into his car for a ride.

Read also

Lady shares note husband handed to her during church service, people marvel at what he wrote

During the ride, the excited "Baby Oil" crooner shared with the lady what endeared him to her. He said it was not her face but her backside.

The lady kept smiling while recording herself and the singer. She did not reply his remarks, but this did not deter Speed. Speed spoke in Igbo while speaking with the lady. He went on about how he would love to take the lady to his place if she consented.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: