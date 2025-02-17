Nigerians have reacted to a viral video of rapper Speed Darlington, popularly known as Akpi, giving a lady an airport ride

According to the rapper, he could not resist assisting the lady after she walked past him and shared the part of her that endeared him

The lady's behaviour during the ride with Speed caught people's attention, with his fans hailing him

A lady has shared a short clip showing how rapper Speed Darlington gave her best friend an airport ride in his car.

"Presido dey pour slim girls spit if he sees them," the amused lady captioned the clip she posted on TikTok.

Speed Darlington offered the lady an airport ride in his car. Photo Credit: @elsy_esther

Source: TikTok

In the clip, Speed opened up to the lady, while speaking in Igbo, about what endeared him to her. He said it was not her face but her backside, adding that having such a physical quality helps.

The lady kept smiling while recording herself and the singer. She did not reply his remarks, but this did not deter Speed.

The "Baby Oil" crooner went on about how he would love to take the lady to his place if she consented.

The lady's reaction got people talking.

Video of lady in Speed Darlington's car below:

Lady's moment with Speed Darlington stirs reactions

PEEKOLO said:

"😂😂😂😂😂Omo akpi no dey ever disappoint I swear."

Kingpax007 said:

"Akpi always on they travel."

Chioma_frances🪞🎀 said:

"Presido no dey ever change."

Night drive 💨 said:

"Lol our First Lady we welcome you."

@Onyinwokikebuchaino said:

"Akpi no dey jam person o..I can see U don lose focus."

XbDoc said:

"Why you no dey respond to our Presido hailings?"

Gwenevere Cynthia Ed said:

"Lemme hear I enter that car 😂😂😂 God forbid."

hi said:

"I go use my transport than enter akpi car oooo."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington had released his long-awaited diss track and dared "Long Face" to show up.

Lady spots Speed Darlington in public

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared a video after spotting rapper Speed Darlington in public.

As the rapper moved, some fans could not help but make videos of him. According to the lady, she saw Speed at SARS office and he was with a man.

At some points in her clip, the rapper noticed what the lady was doing and did a hand sign while she made a velfie with him. The video sent netizens into a frenzy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng