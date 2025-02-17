A man who is paralysed was used as a 'guinea pig' to test a new innovation by tech billionaire, Elon Musk

A paralysed man who received Elon Musk's computer implant in his brain has shared his experience.

Noland Arbaugh was paralysed from the neck down at the age of 22 when he went swimming in a lake.

Noland can use a computer with his mind after the Elon Musk Neuralink was implanted into his brain. Photo credit: The Guardian UK and Getty Images/CHIP SOMODEVILLA.

After the incident, Noland was unable to move his body and he started relying on his family members to help him do things.

In 2023, he was chosen as the first person to receive Neuralink, a new innovation by Elon Musk.

The microchip was inserted in his brain with the aid of a medical operating robot and it reportedly took about two hours.

He shares how the surgery was done:

“They took out a piece of my skull and then replaced my skull with the chip. My skin is over the top."

What can Noland do after the surgery?

After the surgery, Noland was shocked that he was able to move a computer cursor with his mind as the chip got linked to the.

He said:

"You’re not thinking about doing it – you’re just willing the cursor to go wherever you want. When I first moved it with imagined movement, it blew my mind. It was crazy. That was two weeks in, and I was giddy all day. That was when it all became real to me.”

This means he could move the computer cursor, type, play video games, and browse the internet just by thinking about it.

The ultimate aim of Nueronlinks is to enable people to interact with a computer using their minds.

Jenny Kleeman, a Guardian UK journalist who interviewed Noland in his home in Arizona USA, witnessed him using a computer without move his hands.

She said:

"Next, he’s browsing the internet, opening X, checking his DMs, composing a message by directing his cursor across a virtual keyboard. It’s extraordinary, but also totally unremarkable: Noland is using a computer like anyone else does; he’s just not moving his body at all."

When he wants the chip in his brain to connect to his computer or any of his devices, he simply says “Implant connect."

It was not all good news, because a few weeks after the implant, parts of the tiny wires that connected to his brain slipped off.

This caused the microchip to lose 85% of its working capacity, but the remaining 15% still remained intact with the help of reworked software.

In 2023, Elon Musk predicted that in the next two decades, millions of people would have the Neuralink implant which could give them superhuman abilities.

His words:

“If it’s extremely safe, and you can have superhuman abilities – let’s say you can upload your memories, so you wouldn’t lose memories – then I think probably a lot of people would choose to have it."

