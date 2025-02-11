A Nigerian man who's living in an estate has shared the heated WhatsApp conversation between his neighbours on their WhatsApp group chat

In the chat, the two unidentified individuals threw shades at each other, with one referring to the other as a child

While sharing the chat online, the young man noted that he would delete his WhatsApp if anyone attacks his personality

A heated exchange between neighbours in a Nigerian housing estate has sparked laughter online.

The drama unfolded in a WhatsApp group chat, where two individuals clashed in a war of words.

Man shares chat from estate's WhatsApp group chat

A resident of the estate, @nonny_tb, shared a screenshot of the conversation, which quickly went viral.

The post revealed a scathing response from one neighbour to another, who had mocked her as "five years old".

"Who is this 5 years old blabbing while adults are having conversations biko? Smh," the person said.

In her response, she debunked her opponent's remarks with ease, accusing her neighbour of childish behaviour and a desperate need to belittle others.

In her words:

"Oh, spare us your childish attempts at condescension. If you think tossing around tired insults like 'five years blabbing' makes you sound superior, you are sadly missing the mark. It is laughable that you are trying to police what counts as an 'adult' conversation when your remarks reek of juvenile pettiness. Maybe take a long, hard look in the mirror. Your desperate need to put someone down only highlights your own lack of substance. So, do us all a favor and keep your sniveling, disgraceful babble to yourself."

While sharing the chat online, Nonny_tb expressed his shock over the the lady's stern response.

He noted that if anyone ever addressed him in a similar manner, he would delete his WhatsApp account in protest.

"My Estate group chat dey hot yesterday! This particular paragraph from this lady made me so excited. If anyone ever addresses me like this, I’ll just delete my WhatsApp!" he said.

Reactions trail argument between estate residents

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Jim Rezz said:

"Na Estate Youth group chat be this? Or na General group chat where parents dey."

Aniekan said:

"Nothing Dey sweet me like insults in queens English. You go need google some words to understand your own insults. Love it."

Folasade reacted:

"People are really angry this 2025 cos we had a very hot one on my estate group chat as well. Catapult and stones might be flying around soon."

Ogbuachi reacted:

"Now I'm looking for that video meme with "Oh my God". I miss ruckus like this. You must be having a fun day, I envy you. Reasons I don't like my class group anymore. Everyone has so grown and or forming so busy that we don't even witness a single word exchange anymore."

Pretty Ani added:

"The other person doesn’t have ChatGPT to insult back? Because all these long paragraph is ai generated."

