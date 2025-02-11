A video from a recent Nigerian wedding has gone viral on social media, garnering mixed reactions from netizens

The video showed the bride walking towards her groom on their traditional wedding day to give him a cup of drink

However, after taking the cup of drink, the young man immediately poured it on the ground, leaving netizens debating his action

An unexpected scene unfolded at a traditional Nigerian wedding, leaving many social media users worried about the groom's behaviour.

The incident, which was captured on video, showed the bride approaching her groom with a cup of drink, only to be met with a shocking response.

Man pours away drink on wedding day

The video, shared by @ogterry4 on TikTok, quickly went viral, gathering diverse reactions from netizens.

In the clip, the bride was seen walking towards her groom, holding a cup in hand.

However, in a sudden and unexpected move, the groom took the cup and promptly poured its contents onto the ground.

The groom's actions sparked a heated debate among online users, with many questioning his motives.

Some viewers expressed outrage, interpreting the groom's behaviour as a sign of disrespect towards his bride.

Others, however, were more sympathetic, suggesting that the groom's actions might have been a safety precaution or a cultural tradition.

As the video continued to circulate online, it remained unclear what had prompted the groom's unusual behaviour.

Reactions as groom pours away wedding drink

The incident undoubtedly became a talking point on TikTok, with viewers weighing in on the matter.

@Worri Worri asked:

"Why did he pour the drink?"

@expensive rose said:

"Make this kind marriage no locate me."

@7th king said:

"Who notice say na poor man dey fear poison pass rich man."

@RICHARD commented:

"Some marriage don't last because of this, that drink he pour is an oath between them."

@Bae said:

"By Gods grace in a few years they will have a proper wedding like Davido and Chioma. Congratulations dear."

@Akuma Jnr9 said:

"Pablo don give em babe belle."

@Zion reacted:

"I don't understand, why the guy pour the drink away?? I thought it was meant to be drinking?"

@young money asked:

"Why you throw away the drink? Abi na tradition."

@$Fìzzy dollar said:

"All this girls wey dey laugh, una never sure if una go even see this type marry."

@Light said:

"See this video makes me cry, I have a beautiful girl love so much but she is living with someone, I travel out I have heard from her. I find a way to talk to her friend and her friend told she die."

@Glorygold said:

"Village people dey vex for you oo because of that drink when you pour."

@BIGPRESH said:

"If my husband pour drink wey I give am make he better find girl wey go follow am go from the congregation, una de do."

@juliusss reacted:

"It is a taboo to throw that drink away. You are suppos to drink it."

@First son of laughter added:

"The guy pour the drink E no won hear say them post am E go viral E no con see am."

@beauty commented:

"Please some people here is asking why he pour the drink u won't blame him please because some village get there own tradition."

Man pours away wine wife gave him

