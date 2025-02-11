Nigerians Accuse Man of Committing 'Taboo' as Video from His Traditional Wedding Surfaces Online
- A video from a recent Nigerian wedding has gone viral on social media, garnering mixed reactions from netizens
- The video showed the bride walking towards her groom on their traditional wedding day to give him a cup of drink
- However, after taking the cup of drink, the young man immediately poured it on the ground, leaving netizens debating his action
An unexpected scene unfolded at a traditional Nigerian wedding, leaving many social media users worried about the groom's behaviour.
The incident, which was captured on video, showed the bride approaching her groom with a cup of drink, only to be met with a shocking response.
Man pours away drink on wedding day
The video, shared by @ogterry4 on TikTok, quickly went viral, gathering diverse reactions from netizens.
In the clip, the bride was seen walking towards her groom, holding a cup in hand.
However, in a sudden and unexpected move, the groom took the cup and promptly poured its contents onto the ground.
The groom's actions sparked a heated debate among online users, with many questioning his motives.
Some viewers expressed outrage, interpreting the groom's behaviour as a sign of disrespect towards his bride.
Others, however, were more sympathetic, suggesting that the groom's actions might have been a safety precaution or a cultural tradition.
As the video continued to circulate online, it remained unclear what had prompted the groom's unusual behaviour.
Reactions as groom pours away wedding drink
The incident undoubtedly became a talking point on TikTok, with viewers weighing in on the matter.
@Worri Worri asked:
"Why did he pour the drink?"
@expensive rose said:
"Make this kind marriage no locate me."
@7th king said:
"Who notice say na poor man dey fear poison pass rich man."
@RICHARD commented:
"Some marriage don't last because of this, that drink he pour is an oath between them."
@Bae said:
"By Gods grace in a few years they will have a proper wedding like Davido and Chioma. Congratulations dear."
@Akuma Jnr9 said:
"Pablo don give em babe belle."
@Zion reacted:
"I don't understand, why the guy pour the drink away?? I thought it was meant to be drinking?"
@young money asked:
"Why you throw away the drink? Abi na tradition."
@$Fìzzy dollar said:
"All this girls wey dey laugh, una never sure if una go even see this type marry."
@Light said:
"See this video makes me cry, I have a beautiful girl love so much but she is living with someone, I travel out I have heard from her. I find a way to talk to her friend and her friend told she die."
@Glorygold said:
"Village people dey vex for you oo because of that drink when you pour."
@BIGPRESH said:
"If my husband pour drink wey I give am make he better find girl wey go follow am go from the congregation, una de do."
@juliusss reacted:
"It is a taboo to throw that drink away. You are suppos to drink it."
@First son of laughter added:
"The guy pour the drink E no won hear say them post am E go viral E no con see am."
@beauty commented:
"Please some people here is asking why he pour the drink u won't blame him please because some village get there own tradition."
Watch the video below:
Man pours away wine wife gave him
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a man emptying the wine cup his wife gave him on their wedding day stirred mixed reactions.
A few people wondered why the man thought the wine would harm him when he should followed the wedding traditions.
Source: Legit.ng
