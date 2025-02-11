A Nigerian couple, Ahmed and Safeera has been trending on social media after tying the knot with each other

This is coming one year after they allegedly got separated and her man got married to another lady named Safiya who delivered his first child

Mixed reactions trailed their wedding video as some people criticised the lady for going back to him while others supported the union

A Nigerian couple's wedding has been making headlines on social media due to the circumstances surrounding their union.

Ahmed, the groom, had previously been in a relationship with the bride, Safeera, but the two had reportedly gone their separate ways.

Ahmed marries Safeera as second wife

Gossipmill shared the wedding video, which showed Ahmed and Safeera exchanging vows and celebrating with friends and family.

However, netizens couldn't stop talking about the fact that Ahmed had married another woman, Safiya, just a year ago, and the couple had a child together.

The news of Ahmed's reunion with Safeera, who is now his second wife, sparked a heated debate on social media.

While some people congratulated the couple on their wedding, others criticised Safeera for taking Ahmed back after he had moved on and started a family with someone else.

Despite the controversy, the couple seemed happy and in love, and their wedding celebration was filled with laughter and joy.

Reactions as Ahmed marries Safeera as second wife

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

Enny said:

"Hausa women no dey joke with man oo. Juju straight up, she go collect am back finally nii."

Fizzy said:

"Imagine watching your husband get married to the love of his life."

Cycinnati reacted:

"Ist wife is always choosing by the parents, then second wife is the man’s choice and this is what mostly happens in hausa families."

Zaii reacted:

"So this small boy don run get 2 wives."

Nabirr wrote:

"Ahmad is happyyyyyy. Safeera is happyyyyyyy. Online in-laws are happyyy."

Angel lamaka reacted:

"I’m screaming!!!!!!!!From main chick, to side chick then second wife. Love Dey crace true true."

Sule said:

"Abeg make that type of love avoid me."

Synthiii said:

"Everything I know about these people is against my will."

Debbie said:

"The first wife will just be like a 3rd wheel in the marriage."

Honeypot reacted:

"If Ahmed and safeera know how some of us dey carry their matter for head, dem go share personal wedding invite give us."

Angela said:

"If he’s got a second wife at this age, there’s definitely a third one coming on it’s way."

Rikeee added:

"All the best to all concerned. Thank you Ahmad and Safeera for making this happened. Wallahi I'm so happy for them. Pages 8 & 9 are my fave."

Man weds 2 wives on same day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man finally walked down the aisle with his two female partners in a ceremony in Delta.

When interviewed, the polygamous man opened up about why he took two wives on the same day.

