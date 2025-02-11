A pretty lady has become a viral sensation thanks to her resemblance to Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis or Jadrolita

The lady had released her pictures on social media, and they caught people's attention, including Jarvis' love interest, Peller

Peller's reaction to Jarvis' lookalike's post on social media generated a buzz as people gushed over her look

A lady, Ovowe, has caught the attention of many people on TikTok because she looks so much like content creator Jarvis.

"When God heals you, your story changes," Ovowe wrote as she shared her pictures on TikTok.

Ovowe is a young lady who looks like Peller's love interest Jarvis. Photo Credit: @realpeller, @vosofinee

Source: TikTok

Peller's reaction to Jarvis' lookalike's post

Ovowe's TikTok post gained huge traction, amassing over 58k likes and over 1k comments. Many people marvelled at her strong resemblance to Peller's love interest, Jarvis.

Some people argued that she is the prettier version of Jarvis. Popular streamer Habeeb Hazmat, popularly known as Peller, also reacted to Ovowe's post. He wrote:

"Ok nah my eye."

His reaction received over 7k likes and hundreds of comments.

See photos of the Jarvis lookalike here.

Jarvis lookalike stuns people

rumzzy60 said:

"Na my eyes Abi this girl look like javis."

Homie001 🇳🇬 🇿🇦 🇺🇸 said:

"I don see my own Jarvis o.

"Y'all should congratulate me."

Kore_ Kiddies_Thrift👖👕 said:

"Kini only you carry Abebi con add Mercy you no con stop there ooo you still add Jarvis join... you too do abeg."

T🌷E🌷E🌷F🌷A🌷H said:

"I thought it was Jarvis the resemblance is too much I went to like all her post."

Tonyfundz said:

"You look like mercy Johnson 😂… since everybody Dey talk javis, make I talk something different."

@Chocolate💝MAMA❣️❣️ said:

"If u thought it was javis gather here."

favorite girl said:

"Jezz this girl look like Jarvis oo Shai."

Aj said:

"U look like Jarvis too much for a second I thought it was Jarvis."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis had displayed her face after surgery and replied a man who asked her to remove her mouth tumour in India.

Peller shares what Jarvis' family must do

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Peller had sent a message to Jarvis' family concerning what needs to be done for their marriage to hold.

The streamer made the statement in a recent chat with media personality Ebuka Obi Uchendu. Peller opened up about his viral engagement to Jarvis and the reasons he wants to tie the knot with her.

According to the online streamer, his wedding to Jarvis has been scheduled for March or April 2025. He disclosed that the main reason for proposing to Jarvis on time was because he didn’t want other suitors to take her away from him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng