An online video that captured the sweet moment of a woman who contrasted her former crush with her current husband has melted many hearts.

The woman unveiled her stunning African partner with a big appetite and a charming smile.

Young lady shows her former crush before marriage.

Source: TikTok

Many people remarked that her husband was far more handsome than her crush and that she had significantly improved her romantic selection.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

DatDudePR reacted:

"I think you upgraded."

Worldbest6363 said:

"He sounds like a Nigerian."

TheProtegePhotography:

"Ended up with pure joy, love, laughter and most importantly a future of a beautiful unkown path."

AneteS88 commented:

"You ended up with a great man! He is funny, kind and loves youU. That is the best!"

Danielolusegun923:

"That pretty close in my opinion."

Isaac63yeg:

"No be lamborginni be this?"

Mrmoralebigstepa:

"What I wanted vs what I got."

Yiroodyegehdg:

"Someone you can always be beyond comfortable around, top tier!"

RelebogileT:

"He's still gorgeous, Clearly keeps you happy for dayzg."

Boss Lady:

"This is war against our brother."

Edemzy:

"He's more handsome than all your crushes."

King Authur:

"They look alike though. At least your are happy 8.that's all that matters."

