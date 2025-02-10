A man has expressed concern that Zicsaloma's ethnic rhinoplasty surgery might hurt his brand and craft

According to the man, a comedian's face is just as iconic as their jokes and a drastic change could have a negative effect

He shared those who would be impacted by Zicsaloma's surgery and offered a piece of advice on what he could do

An X user, @Babyboiyoms, has expressed worry that Zicsaloma's facial surgery might negatively affect his skits and brand.

The man, a creative director, stated this on X (formerly Twitter) while reacting to the skit maker's announcement of undergoing a rhinoplasty surgery.

He said Zicsaloma's surgery might affect how his audience perceive his skits. Photo Credit: @zicsaloma

@Babyboiyoms wondered if Zicsaloma has not scored an own goal with his recent surgery move, adding that a comedian' face is as iconic as their jokes and that a change could hurt one's brand.

He added that the old nose had been one of Zicsaloma's stand-out features that made his comedy unique.

Making reference to English actor and comedian Rowan Atkinson, the man worried Zicsaloma's audience might not see him in the same way again.

He, however, noted that the reconstruction of his nose could offer Zicsaloma an opportunity to reinvent himself and prove humour is not skin-deep. The man wrote:

"Do you think Zicsaloma might have just sh0t himself in the foot as a comedian?

"A comedian's face is just as iconic as their jokes, and a drastic change such as a nose job or facial reconstructive surgery can have a major impact on their brand. Comedians like Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean) built their entire persona around expressive facial features, where every twitch and contortion adds to the humor. Similarly, Zic has used his vibrating nose and exaggerated expressions to make his comedy unique.

"This change could disrupt his connection with the audience, much like how a different looking Mr. Bean wouldn’t feel the same. However, if he leans into the change and makes it part of his act or persona, it could also be an opportunity to reinvent his comedy, proving that humor isn’t just skin-deep.

"Is this going to be a flop for his career, or are we about to witness his greatest tour de force?"

Zicsaloma's nose surgery generates buzz

@Piwycie said:

"He was so much better with his cute nose. I liked watching his comedy so much.

"I'm disappointed at his new look."

@your_Favxparte said:

"He could get innovative... A reinvention of the character will be a game changer."

@musician_6 said:

"I agree with you, but honestly if you are a fun. You accept them with the change."

@LegitBro_ said:

"Omo e go really hard for me to laugh at his jokes."

@cfcM__ said:

"A comedian should have a funny face, I don’t see why he wants to be a comedian and yet have a fine face, he may have ended his career."

@Dear_YoungLady said:

"He shouldn’t have done that in the first place. Just be yourself?"

@TMovie_maven said:

"He did what he thinks is best for him. I'm guessing he has been insecure about his look for long."

@bishop_kelvin01 said:

"Zicsaloma’s nose job might alter his brand, but reinvention could enhance it."

BBN's Kassia reacts to Zicsaloma's look

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Big Brother Naija's Kassia Sule had reacted to Zicsaloma's new look after his surgery.

Unbothered by the negative reactions he got, Ziczaloma had unveiled his new look, showcasing its healing process.

Reacting, Kassia advised people to ask for throwback photos of 10 years ago from their prospective life partners before saying "I do."

