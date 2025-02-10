A man has said it is true that Zicsaloma looks better now that he has gone to do a nose job in Turkey

The man however said there is another part of the body where the comedian needs to also do surgery on

The man also asked what Zicsaloma would do if he gave birth to a child who ended up looking like him without surgery

A Nigerian man has shared what he thinks about the nose job done by popular comedian, Zicsaloma.

The man said he observed that Zicsaloma looks better now that he has gone to Turkey to do a nose job.

The man said Zicsaloma should also reshape his head. Photo credit: Facebook/Ikunusi Bamidele Precious and Instagram/Zicsaloma.

Source: UGC

In a post he made on Facebook, the man said the comedian's nose now looks more pointed.

However, Ikunusi Bamidele Precious asked what Aloma would do if he gave birth to a child with a flat nose.

He also said there is another part of the body where Aloma needs to do surgery on.

He said the comedian needs to go and reshape his head to achieve a more handsome look.

Ikunusi said:

"Comedian Aloma Isaac Junior blames his creator for giving him flat nose, decided to recreate his facial looks by going under the knife for a pointed nose. My question is, what if God gives him a child that is his carbon copy? Will he do a surgery for the child? He looks better now though but he should have also touched his head small."

In his reaction to the development, Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu, a Nigerian Catholic priest on a mission to The Gambia said the surgery has drawn attention to the comedian's nose.

He said:

"Before the surgery, many of us never noticed the nose. Now, once he appears, all eyes are on the nose. Please, let us allow him to spend his money in ways he nose best. . . Nobody nose it all.

"There are certain things you won't think of doing until a certain amount of money hits your account. Poverty has a way of putting a limit on our capabilities and imaginations. Also, some sins are expensive to commit and because most of us can't finance them, we are looked at as being holy. On the other hand, riches create a certain type of poverty. There are certain things riches will make you do that will show how poor you are. A lot of people with riches are poor in self-esteem, discipline, and contentment."

Another Nigerian react to Zicsaloma's nose job

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has reacted to the nose job done by popular comedian, Aloma Isaac Junior, also known as Zicsaloma.

The comedian unveiled his new nose shape after a nose job and facelift which he said he did in Turkey.

The lady argued that Zicsaloma's old nose was better and that it was what attracted people like her to his content.

She said:

"Comedian Zics Aloma’s nose gets a new look as be undergoes a surgical rhinoplasty in Turkey. Hmmmmm this nose that makes some of us watch his content na wah ooo."

Source: Legit.ng