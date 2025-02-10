Blogger Tosin Silverdam has shared his take on the recent surgery skit maker Zicsaloma did on his nose

He cautioned netizens making negative comments about Zicsaloma's surgery and shared how he would follow in his footsteps

Many social media users gave their hot takes on Zicsaloma's nose and pointed out the effect it would have on his kids

Blogger Oluwatosin Damolekun, aka Tosin Silverdam, has reacted to the nose surgery of skit maker, Aloma Isaac Junior, also known as Zicsaloma.

The funnyman had shared a video of a doctor working on his nose and changing its shape to look smaller, which has since gone viral.

Zicsaloma posted how he looked 10 days after the surgery and noted that he was still healing. Many netizens said the skit maker could have left his nose that way while others applauded him for using his money to correct the body part he did not like.

Tosin Silverdam defends Zicsaloma's nose surgery

In reaction, Tosin Silverdam told people to stop the negative comments about Zicsaloma's nose. He added that the nose would get better although it still looked swollen.

In a video, he added that he would also do multiple surgeries on his body.

Several Instagram users said that the surgery Zicsaloma did was due to insecurity. They added that the nose of the skit maker's children will look like his former nose.

Reactions as Tosin Silverdam defends Zicsaloma's surgery

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments as Tosin Silverdam reacts to Zicsaloma's nose surgery. See some of them below:

@official___juneisbold commented:

"You also went to correct your own insecurities na. Y’all should let that guy breath. He’s cute now."

@nkem_my reacted:

"Please don’t laugh at him as much as it is easy to. We never know what he is battling personally that made him make such a rash decision."

@dan__ajebo noted:

"He should save more money for his kids. No how, they must come with the same nose."

@_bestgurl_m said:

"Him comedy no go funny again oh. He’s more funny with his old face."

@vivianekpewu reacted:

"I never expected this from you bcus you have also done something like this. the difference is the body part in which u did yours."

@xlyasafox noted:

"You do your BBL, we encouraged you to, now you don dey put mouth for another person own."

@yusuf_waziri_ reacted:

"He chooses what he do with his body. It is nobody's business. He didn’t ask you guys for money, so deal with it."

@iam_anikegold commented:

"First thing na to get money, another thing na to get wisdom to use that money."

Zicsaloma wows fans with nose surgery

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zicsaloma had announced that he had nose surgery as he shared the journey with his fans on social media.

In the post, he showed how he travelled for the surgery, the place where it took place, and some of the procedures.

Fans took to the comment section to react after seeing his before and after pictures as they shared their opinion about it.

