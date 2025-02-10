A Nigerian man has sent social media users into a frenzy over what he found in his car's fender area

Quite to the man's surprise, a creature was hiding there and he showed internet users what he saw, warning people to be vigilant

Some people dismissed the alarm he raised as the creature was identified, while others begged to have it

A man, @inech_, has cried out online over the creature he found hiding in his car's fender.

The stunned man recorded the creature at close range and posted the video on TikTok with a warning.

He urged people to be prayerful and vigilant. Photo Credit: (@inech_)

Source: TikTok

"Be very vigilant and prayerful," he wrote.

The man lamented that people are evil. The creature he found hiding in his car is a cat. People downplayed the man's alarm.

Speaking further, the man revealed in the comment section that he kept the cat. Some people begged him to give them the cat.

At the time of this report, the man's video has amassed 16.5 views.

Watch his video below:

Creature man found stirs reactions

Konnect Boi said:

"Can you send the cat to me let me take care of him?"

Ruchex said:

"It’s a homeless cat pls."

WONG OF MBANO 🏳️‍🌈 said:

"Saw one behind my engine."

Big Benzz said:

"Come dash me the cat.. see as e fine."

MgbadaAutomotive investment said:

"I hate busii cat eeh."

ZUBIZ CHEMICALS VENTURES said:

"Nothing like said:e evil there bro."

Copain said:

"Superstition 😂 this is very common abroad , homeless pets can take refugee in your parked car , especially cats."

Oladele de cooler 🥶🥶🥶 said:

"Oga nothing like spiritual ooo go find better pepper 🌶 cook am."

Tobenkwa said:

"Make ur mum or Grandma see am na when u go pray Psalm 91 tire."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had cried out after seeing stones in his car's headlight.

Man finds huge creature in his car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had cried out after finding a huge creature inside his car.

The creature, an owl, was found in the car's driver's seat and spread its wings while looking at the man. The man explained that he was driving and the owl suddenly flew into his car. He noted that he did not know what to do.

A lady, who was with the man, was on the other side of the car as she watched the owl. It is not clear how the owl got there.

Source: Legit.ng