The US State Department moved to revoke the visas of five foreign nationals arrested for drink-driving and related offences on American roads

One of the five had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit and later turned up drunk to a court-ordered DUI programme

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said the agency conducts continuous vetting of visa holders to protect American citizens

The United States State Department has announced it is revoking the visas of five foreign nationals following their arrests for drink-driving and other offences on American roads.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott confirmed the action, saying the five individuals had "disregarded our laws and put our citizens at risk through their dangerous and reckless actions on the road."

The US State Department is revoking the visas of five foreign nationals for drink-driving offences. Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: Getty Images

He added that foreign nationals who violate visa terms, break the law, and endanger Americans would not be permitted to stay in the country.

What each arrested foreign national did

The five cases each involved different circumstances. One foreign national faced charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest with violence, drink-driving, and domestic violence.

Pigott described the behaviour as "outrageous and dangerous" before confirming the visa had been cancelled.

A second individual was arrested for aggravated DUI with a blood alcohol level nearly double the legal limit while a minor was in the vehicle.

"Reckless behavior that puts a child's life at risk on American roads is unacceptable," Pigott said.

A third case involved a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit at the time of arrest. That individual then appeared intoxicated at a court-mandated DUI programme.

"No more second chances for foreign visitors who put American lives at risk," the State Department said.

The fourth foreign national was arrested for drink-driving that resulted in injury to another person. The fifth was found driving with in their possession alongside a blood alcohol level also more than three times the legal limit.

State department cites continuous vetting of visa holders

Pigott said the department carries out ongoing checks on visa holders to ensure they do not pose a threat to the public.

"The State Department will always put the safety of Americans first. That's why the State Department conducts continuous vetting of visa holders to ensure that foreign nationals don't present a danger to the American people," he said.

The nationalities of the five individuals were not disclosed in the State Department's announcement.

US begins arrest of Nigerians, other foreigners

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the United States begun detaining Nigerians and other foreign nationals with expired visas at airports across the country, in what immigration lawyers are calling an unprecedented escalation of the Trump administration's enforcement campaign.

Officers from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have arrested travellers at check-in counters, boarding gates and arrival terminals in at least 15 airports over recent weeks, according to a report by The New York Times published on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng