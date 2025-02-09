A Nigerian lady who cried out online after she mistakenly recharged N300k on her BRT Cowry app got the money back

The lady said she filed a complaint at the office of the operators of the BRT buses in Lagos and she got a refund

The lady said she wanted to save the money in her Cowry Wise savings app when she mistakenly used it to recharge for BRT bus rides

A Nigerian lady had cried out on social media saying she used N300k to recharge her Lagos BRT buses app by mistake.

The lady said she recharged the BRT Cowry app with N300k, which was not her intention.

The lady said she got the money back after two days. Photo credit: TikTok/Best Choice.

Source: TikTok

Netizens had thought she wanted to recharge for bus rides when the mistake happened but she has come out to explain more.

In a new video she posted on TikTok, Best Choice said the whole incident happened around 2am in the morning.

Best explained that she wanted to send the money to her Cowry wise savings app when she made the mistake.

She said she filed a complaint and the money was quickly returned to her after she proved that she actually sent the money.

However, she said it took 48 hours before she could get the money back and that she got N399k.

"This transfer thing happened around 12am to 2am. It was by 2am that I noticed that the money was not in my Cowery Wise, it was in BRT Cowry app. So I reached out to them on TikTok, Instagram and all their social media pages. I reached out to them everywhere but they are not on Twitter. First thing in the morning, around 6am I left home to their terminal."

She said she was given a directive on what to do and she complied after which she was credited with N299,900.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady sends N300k to wrong app

@Oladipo Olatunde said:

"That must’ve been a crazy experience, glad you got it back though."

@Olayinka said:

"The “I deleted the app” at the end was necessary."

@The Nire| FASHION Designer said:

"A 100naira deduction is better than nothing, Omo. Thank God."

@Saviour Mba said:

"I deleted the app, you no go delete keh?"

@amy_flakky asked:

"Pls how do u top up i have been trying to after asking me to choose the bank account i wanna use to send money i wait for account number but it won’t come."

@dammiefire said:

"Saying you deleted the app doesn’t make any sense fr, they did good by helping you get your money back."

@Blastiq said:

"Most people don’t know that it’s illegal to not offer a refund in Nigeria."

