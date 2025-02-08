A Nigerian lady wanted to top up the credit on her BRT Cowry app so that she would be taking BRT buses in Lagos

Unfortunately for her, she mistakenly paid N300,000 instead of the amount she intended to top up

She has shared a video on TikTok to seek help on how to manage the situation or how to recover the money

A Nigerian lady has come online to share the huge mistake she made while using the Lagos Cowries app.

According to the lady, she wanted to top up her Cowry app so she could take BRT buses with her card.

The lady said she topped up her BRT Cowry app with N300k by mistake. Photo credit: TiKTok/!best_choice23.

In a video posted on TikTok by @best_choice23, the lady said she made a mistake and paid in an amount higher than what she intended.

She said she topped up with N300,000, which is far higher than what she intended to pay for bus rides in Lagos.

She said:

"You mistakenly topped up N300k on your BRT Cowry app that doesn't have a withdrawal option instead of Cowry wise savings app."

The lady said there was no way she could take back the money because the app does not have a withdrawal.

She posted the video seeking help on how she could manage the situation.

Her post indicated that she contacted the customer service of the Cowery app and she has not received a reply.

The lady said in the message:

"Hello please, I need your help. I mistakenly transferred N300k to my cowry app. How can I withdraw it? How do I transfer it back to my bank?"

Reactions as lady tops up BRT app with N300k

@WHOLESALE BAGS|SHOES IN LAGOS said:

"Na person wey get money fit do this kain mistake. Elo ni jero mi ni. Soo sorry sis."

@Lola said:

"I dey use toothpick count the zero behind any money I send to anybody."

@lash_and_lensco said:

"Cowry won’t refund you until the mature date o my dear I was once in this shoe."

@Onyinyechukwu Jasmah said:

"No withdrawal option? Whats the app for.. I mean the BRT cowry app?"

