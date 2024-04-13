A lady living in Germany said she did not know it was against the law to randomly download copyrighted movies online in Germany

She said she used her husband's phone to download one movie on a website, and her husband was fined €1000

Some people in her comment section said a similar thing happened to someone they know in Germany

A Nigerian lady resident in Germany said she saw a random movie online, and she decided to download it.

However, she said she was not aware that it was illegal for one to randomly download copyrighted movies from websites in Germany.

The lady said her husband was fined N1.2 million after she downloaded a copyrighted movie using his phone in Germany. Photo credit: TikTok/Priceless Muna and Getty Images/ Motortion.

Downloading moves, music, books and games in Germany

The lady, Priceless Munachimso, said she used her husband's phone to download the movie.

Days later, she said that her husband was contacted, and he was asked to pay a fine of €1000 (over N1.2 million).

Munachimso shared her story on TikTok, where some people said a similar thing happened to someone they know.

She captioned the video:

"Downloading movies, games, books and music in Germany is against the law. Just avoid torrent downloads."

Is it illegal to download movies in Germany?

Legit.ng checked online to see if the law exists in Germany, and there are snippets of information that suggest it does.

An article published by All About Berlin states:

"When you torrent movies, your IP address is visible to others. Some law firms monitor torrents of famous movies, and collect the IP addresses of people who download them. If they see your IP address, they can ask your ISP to give them your real address. They can send you an Abmahnung: a formal request to pay them between €500 and €1,500."

Another published in Settle in Berlin states:

"German laws concerning file-sharing are pretty strict and clearly condemn any kind of file sharing activity related to copyrighted content. Those German law firms sending warning letters usually hire specialized third-party services that are scanning P2P nodes and clients, recording IP adresses that are currently downloading illegally in Germany. They are then authorized by law to ask your internet provider in Germany to disclose any information linked to that IP adress. This is how they obtained your private details."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Muna's video

@user8140428448796 said:

"Also, avoid pirated/cracked software to prevent stories that touch. Buy the original or get the subscription licence from the creator. Their systems work."

@user8140428448796 said:

"Piracy, this is not Nigeria. The fine is to deter you, so you purchase the creator's content directly or through channels like Netflix, prime etc."

@Nhyira pretty said:

"It's against the law. Some even pay 3000 and more. Thank God yours was less."

@osaivbielove said:

"It happened to my girlfriend in 2016."

@Ebose said:

"I almost went to prison for this there in 2018."

@Godfred Opoku said:

"In Germany, you can only stream a movie but not download."

