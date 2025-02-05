A Nigerian lady who is undergoing her National Youth Service Corps shared a video showing the accommodation she got

The lady said her place of primary assignment (PPA) gave her the accommodation but she did not like it

In the video, the lady said when she first saw the one-room apartment, she started crying out of sadness

A Nigerian lady who is doing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was seen crying in a viral video.

In the video trending on TikTok, the lady indicated that she was not happy after seeing the accommodation.

The NYSC lady says the NYSC PPA accommodation made her to cry. Photo credit: TikTok/@luchidark1.

The lady, @luchidark1, showed her followers the inner parts of the one-room apartment where she would be staying for a year.

She said it was her place of primary assignment (PPA) that extended the accommodation to her.

She said she started crying immediately after she saw the room, but some people said they did not see anything wrong with the apartment.

The room is not furnished but it has tiles. People said she was lucky to have received accommodation at all.

She captioned the video:

"The accommodation my PPA gave me. At first sight I burst tears."

Reactions as lady shows off accommodation at her NYSC PPA

@IKEMBA said:

"E be like say your Papa get money. Because nothing is wrong with this place ooo."

@Sucreeboo said:

"She Neva stay for room with fan and tiles before.... tears of joy."

@IDRIS said:

"Make them give you the one wey ola of Lagos advertise?"

@thisobagirl said:

"Your PPA na very big organization, beautiful apartment,u can repaint and arrange to ur taste, dey have tried."

@Dayo said:

"Why you dey cry abeg, what of we that use our money rent house."

@Engr C.Benjamin said:

"It's tiled, you have light and fan. or is that tears of joy."

@JustForFun said:

"This one get sense so, some people no even get na you dey cry for tiled room with light and fan."

@Nwa_welugo1 said:

"Don't worry, with time you will get use to it. You get luck no be mud house."

@floxychops vendor in Benincity said:

"They give you room to stay you dey cry."

@Quyn Nelson said:

"I trust myself. I for don paint the room and do wardrobe. This place compared to a lot is very fine. You suppose go church go roll for altar."

