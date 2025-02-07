A Nigerian man has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment he returned home after many years abroad

According to the young man, he had been living overseas for 17 years and felt glad when he returned to see his family in good health

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate him

A Nigerian man's emotional reunion with his family after nearly two decades abroad has warmed the hearts of social media users.

The heartwarming scene, which was captured on camera, showed the man's family members rushing to hug him as he returned home.

Man returns home after 17 years abroad Photo credit: @influenceehibor/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man reunites with family after 17 years

In the video shared by @influenceehibor on TikTok, the man was visibly overwhelmed and joyful to see his loved ones again.

The man had spent 17 years living overseas, and his return home was a highly anticipated occasion for everyone.

He expressed his gratitude and happiness at seeing his family in good health, hinting that it was the best part of his reunion.

"Congratulations to me. I am so happy to see my family in good health after 17 years abroad. Congratulations to me Am so Happy to see my family in Good health After 17 Years in Abroad," he said.

Reactions as man reunites with family after 17 years

TikTok users were touched by the video, with many taking to the comments section to offer their congratulatory messages and well-wishes.

@PEACE AND LOVE said:

"Wow a big congratulations to you and your family welcome home sir."

@mami .K said:

"I am next ooo ,so na the same time we leave nigeria."

@Ronks said:

"This is huge. Am sure they are proud of you. Congratulations sir."

@Jenny B said:

"Congratulations to your family."

@vancour reacted:

"Almost two decades without family. May God strengthen and keep the family to enjoy the blessings of their son."

@osatoosagieakagol said:

"Congratulations to you my darling thank God for joining mercy."

@Favvyy Blizz said:

"Congratulations, can’t wait to see mine too."

@SIR Fearless Daddy said:

"I can feel it from your look the way you left that place still nothing changes but you meet them in good health congratulation bro."

@OLUWA ROSSY said:

"Awww welcome back uncle. Thank God for life."

@kaycee a.k.a I love my life said:

"17 years no be beans, thank God to see your family all in good health."

@Omosco001 reacted:

"Congratulations brother thanks for giving iye joy I can feel the joy in eye for seeing you again."

@precious.o said:

"Congratulations to you and your family, may your joy be full in jesus name amen."

@Namek reacted:

"Welcome home bro. No place like home, May this kind of celebration and happiness never ceased in your life and your family. God bless Mama."

@user602901360610 added:

"Congratulations bros, you have a blessed family especially seeing your mum. They are good people."

Source: Legit.ng