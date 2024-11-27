A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement on social media after relocating to Finland to meet her father

In a heartwarming video, she documented her travel journey from the beginning stage until she finally moved to Finland

While sharing the clip on TikTok, the excited lady shared her happiness over seeing snow for the first time abroad

A young Nigerian woman's emotional journey to reunite with her father in Finland has captured the hearts of many online.

The lady, who had been separated from her father, documented her entire relocation process, from submitting her passport application to finally reuniting with her dad.

Lady relocates to Finland to meet dad Photo credit: @destinyikediala1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady sees snow for first time in Finland

In the video shared by @destinyikediala1 on TikTok, she provided a glimpse into her journey.

She began by submitting her passport application at the Visa and Immigration Application Centre (VFS).

This marked the beginning of a long and tedious process that eventually led her to Finland.

She underwent DNA testing, not once but twice, before being invited for an interview at the Finnish embassy.

After months of waiting, the lady finally received her passport and residence permit.

She was overjoyed and quickly began making preparations for her trip to Finland to reunite with her father.

The video showed her packing her bags, saying goodbye to friends and family, and embarking on a long-haul flight from Lagos to Helsinki.

As she stepped off the plane in Finland, she was struck by the unfamiliar sight of snow in the country. She also showed the moment she reunited with her father.

In her words:

"Relocate with me to Finland. Passport submission day at VFS. First DNA at Finland embassy. Second DNA and interview at the embassy after 6 months of silence. Got passport and resident permit a week after interview. Unboxing. Hair day.

"Packing bags. Arrived at airport. First 6 hours, Lagos to Istanbul. 30 minutes layover at Istanbul. Second 4 hours flight, Turkey to Helsinki. Touchdown. Welcome to Finland. First time seeing snow. Finally reunited with my dad. One week in Finland. Thank God for everything."

Reactions as lady relocates to Finland

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Ejike Michael said:

"Congratulations dear. Go have a better life there."

@Wisdom said:

"Congratulations girl. Sooner than later, it's gonna be my turn."

@JessyBraid Beauty Concept said:

"You came to Zion u didn't tell me very close to my house."

@Kezia Hayble said:

"Congratulations dear."

@InstaDude said:

"Congratulations to you."

@Albertha Berkai added:

"Congratulations sweetie."

