A man and his family now have the legal permits to live and work in Spain after relocating to the country

The family posted a video on TikTok to celebrate the achievement which happened one month after their relocation

They were seen kneeling down and thanking God in the video which went viral and melted many hearts

A man and his family are happy due to the achievements they have recorded abroad after relocation.

In a heartwarming video seen on TikTok, the man, his wife and children were spotted in a happy mood.

The family rejoices after getting their Spanish residency permit within one month. Photo credit: TikTok/Esther Mathew and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Esther Mathew posted the video on TikTok, disclosing that they live in Spain.

According to the short clip, the couple and their four children have received their residency permits.

The video was captioned:

"Just one month in Spain, we are already with our resident permit. Thank you Jesus."

The video attracted many congratulatory messages from other TikTok users who saw the good news.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as family of six gets Spain residency permit

@K.money said:

"It's because of the good foundations your lovely husband make on ground. please don't disappoint him. Don't let him regret anything. always stand beside him. he's a good man man. congratulations."

@nero said:

"Congratulation, nothing concern the baby she wan use her own eat Bread."

@It’s Juliet said:

"Pls ma don’t disappoint this lovely husband of urs."

@Mrs judith said:

"Congratulations please dnt disappoint ur husband."

@paris said:

"God bless all the good men out there nd congratulations to your family."

@isabella_IV said:

"Congratulations Spain remain the best country so far."

@Vanessa said:

"Congratulations to this beautiful family."

@osesike said:

"All this one nor concern the baby."

@tiwalove said:

"Congratulations. but saying I month naa lie. I'm Spanish citizen palm de mallorca,I just back form Spain 🇪🇸 for renew this Feb ,live in the uk 🇬🇧 for 5 years now."

@FILLE BANGOULAP said:

"Congratulations. Spain the best country in the world and I represent Spain anytime and anywhere and yes my country doesn’t stress with documents."

