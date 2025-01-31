A Nigerian lady who is exceptionally brilliant has become a celebrity after graduating as the best in her school

The lady attended the Onabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state.

Aishat Dauda graduated with a CGPA of 4.89 from OOU. Photo credit: X/@Adebola249 and TikTok/@princessayoola08.

In a video trending on TikTok, the lady, Aishat Dauda was spotted in the midst of friends and well-wishers.

Aishat made it out with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.89.

In the video posted by @princessayoola08, Aishat was seen taking photographs with people who wanted to identify with her success.

The video is captioned:

"The 2025 OOU Best Graduating Student with 4.89 CGPA."

Aishat Dauda wrote UTME at the age of 14

In a separate post she made in X, Aishat revealed that she graduated from the university at the age of 19.

She mentioned that she wrote her first Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) at the age of 14.

According to the brilliant Aishat, she gained admission into OOU at the age of 15.

Her words:

"I wrote my first JAMB at 14. Then, I got admission into the university at 15. Finally, I graduated at 19. Alhamdullilahi."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady becomes best student in OOU

@drey $$richie$$ said:

"Guy no disturb her nah why."

@ASHABI said:

"I’m proud of you Aisha. She as always being the best right from our secondary school days."

@Se.xyWitch said:

"She is beautiful. Her beauty is just strange."

@ADEBEST said:

"The stress of reading book all the time it’s SHOWED in her face …CONGRATULATIONS dears sis."

@Baby lizzy said:

"No guy disturbed her, me I was already carried away with words of affirmation from the first week of resumption."

Another OOU graduate celebrates online

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has graduated with a bachelor's degree from the Onabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state.

The man said he studied in the department of Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education.

He confirmed that he did not get any award nor did he graduate with a first class but he was happy to have made it.

