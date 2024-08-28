Nigerian Man Laments as Land He Got for N2.5 Million during Dry Season Turns 'River,' Shares Video
- After acquiring a piece of land at N2.5 million, a Nigerian man visited the place again and was disappointed by what he saw
- The displeased man took to social media to share a video of the land and lamented that when he bought it during the dry season, it didn't look like a river
- His video sent social media users into a frenzy, with some people advising him about what to do with the land
A Nigerian man, @emoney737, has cried out over the state of a piece of land he bought for N2.5 million.
@emoney737 stated that he got the land during the dry season and it was not water-logged.
The young man cried out that the piece of land has become a river. His video went viral on social media and generated mixed reactions.
Some internet users laughed at his predicament, while others offered him advice on what to do next.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Watch his video below:
Social media users advise the landowner
Comr Emmanuel said:
"Call one Ezenwanyi Mmiri there to start Ezenwanyi work , e Dey pay pay oo."
UNKNOWN 👨🏽✈️👨🏽✈️🥷🏼🥷🏼 said:
"Na so landmark start you just need to find money and start your business."
𝒹𝒶𝓇𝓀 𝒳𝒸𝒽𝒶𝓃𝑔𝑒 said:
"Na raining season them day buy land mah bro if not u fit buy landmark beach make u nor know."
Walton Uziel said:
"Sorry bro just use am do pool of Bethesda dey sell am give pastors."
allenjay said:
"You need to start fishpond business Asap and try plant some plantain."
Wicked_bayelsa_girl said:
"Na why e good to rent house and buy land for raining season."
Unknown🌒 said:
"If dry season reach, sell am again."
Ahmod said:
"Turn am to fish pond."
In a related report, Legit.ng reported that farmers had used 'juju' to chase a man who gave them 10 acres of land to farm.
Mna finds water on his building site
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had found water everywhere on his building site after a rainfall.
After he (@paravidal0) had taken the building project to the lintel level, he was surprised to find the area filled with water after the recent rainfall. The whole compound was a mini swimming pool.
A larger part of the foundation was covered in water. The man was so sad that he had bought such land. His video stirred mixed reactions on social media.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng