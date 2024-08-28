After acquiring a piece of land at N2.5 million, a Nigerian man visited the place again and was disappointed by what he saw

The displeased man took to social media to share a video of the land and lamented that when he bought it during the dry season, it didn't look like a river

His video sent social media users into a frenzy, with some people advising him about what to do with the land

A Nigerian man, @emoney737, has cried out over the state of a piece of land he bought for N2.5 million.

@emoney737 stated that he got the land during the dry season and it was not water-logged.

He said he got the land for N2.5 million. Photo Credit: @emoney737

Source: TikTok

The young man cried out that the piece of land has become a river. His video went viral on social media and generated mixed reactions.

Some internet users laughed at his predicament, while others offered him advice on what to do next.

Watch his video below:

Social media users advise the landowner

Comr Emmanuel said:

"Call one Ezenwanyi Mmiri there to start Ezenwanyi work , e Dey pay pay oo."

UNKNOWN 👨🏽‍✈️👨🏽‍✈️🥷🏼🥷🏼 said:

"Na so landmark start you just need to find money and start your business."

𝒹𝒶𝓇𝓀 𝒳𝒸𝒽𝒶𝓃𝑔𝑒 said:

"Na raining season them day buy land mah bro if not u fit buy landmark beach make u nor know."

Walton Uziel said:

"Sorry bro just use am do pool of Bethesda dey sell am give pastors."

allenjay said:

"You need to start fishpond business Asap and try plant some plantain."

Wicked_bayelsa_girl said:

"Na why e good to rent house and buy land for raining season."

Unknown🌒 said:

"If dry season reach, sell am again."

Ahmod said:

"Turn am to fish pond."

In a related report, Legit.ng reported that farmers had used 'juju' to chase a man who gave them 10 acres of land to farm.

Mna finds water on his building site

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had found water everywhere on his building site after a rainfall.

After he (@paravidal0) had taken the building project to the lintel level, he was surprised to find the area filled with water after the recent rainfall. The whole compound was a mini swimming pool.

A larger part of the foundation was covered in water. The man was so sad that he had bought such land. His video stirred mixed reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng