A legal practitioner has offered a solution on how Nigerians can deal with harassment from loan apps

This came after a netizen complained that a loan app falsely sent a message to all his contacts, lying that he stole company money

The barrister highlighted steps to report the loan app to a federal government agency, which would act on it

Barrister Atanda Olatunji has shared how Nigerians can report loan apps that are harassing them.

The legal practitioner offered the insight while responding to someone's outcry that a loan app sent messages to his contacts that he stole company money and attached a fake photo of him in prison.

The person's complaint to the barrister, shared on Facebook, read:

"How can i R£port a L0an App.

"Atanda, they sent msg to all my c0ntact that i st0le c0mpany m0ney then added my photo in prison."

In his response, barrister Atanda said the first thing is to visit the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) website.

The FCCPC is the highest federal competition regulator in Nigeria. Next, the lawyer said the person should click the menu icon, select file a complaint and complete the form.

He said the loan app will get sanctioned if the report gets to the FCCPC. The barrister wrote:

"Visit fccpc.gov.ng.

"Click the menu icon and select file a complaint.

"Complete the form all upload all evidence of harassment from that L0an app.

"That's all you need.

"There is a a limit to the number of complaints they will get and that's all.

"They will get sanctioned."

Loan app's action sparks debate

Osobase Usenatu Sonia said:

"Your own good self my cousin sis they shared to all her contacts both on FB and WhatsApp dating she is hiv positive patient she ran from general hospital in Abuja even put her picture as if she is on hospital bed."

Akpabio's Chicks and Livestocks Feed Formulators said:

"I don't know the limit at which you refused paying back the loan or how long but if it's just after the first payment date and they did that, don't give them a dime again cause they have received their reward already from that public show."

Saheed Ganiyu said:

"Atanda u tell someone how to report the loan app but forget to tell them too how bad the attitude of borrowing and refusal to pay is.

"They absolutely disgusting with the way they ignore friendly calls from the loan app to explain how they can pay up their debt. But are very fast to ask u how they can report the loan app

"Advice them to pay their debt Atanda."

Apeh Rita Chidi Onwe said:

"Why not use the energy u want to use to report and use it to pay them and that settles it."

Nwama Esther Chi said:

"I want to report loan apps bombarding me to borrow money from them,they are messing up with my peace of mind😭. I don't want to loan from them,they should leave me alone. How do I report them? 🙏"

Winifred Ozunoye Nwabudike said:

"Is it the same way to report okash loan app they call me every morning that am entitled to loan. I keep blocking their numbers but they use new lines on a daily."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the federal government had announced 50 new loan apps and delisted 45 others.

Loan app shames debtors publicly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a loan app had posted pictures of its debtors publicly with a message to them.

In a series of TikTok videos, pictures of the debtors were shared with the caption, "Please settle your loans," reminding them to pay up their debts.

These videos began trending on December 4, 2024 and drew widespread attention and mixed reactions from social media users.

