The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has announced that the total number of approved loan apps in Nigeria is now 211 as of the end of October 2023.

The commission disclosed this in a statement signed by Babatunde Irukera, its Executive Vice-Chairman/Chief Executive Officer.

According to details from the statement, the approved loan apps comprise 172 with full approval and 39 others with conditional approval, Dailytrust reports.

Legit.ng reports that as of September this year, the total number of companies that had been fully approved stood at 161, while those with conditional approvals were 40.

This indicates that in one month, an additional 50 loan apps were approved.

84 apps on watch list

FCCPC, in its latest update, also revealed that the number of loan apps under the watchlist of the consumer protection watchdog also increased from 55 in September to 84 in October.

According to the Commission, apps under the watchlist are those suspected to be engaging in unethical practices, such as harvesting customers' details for telemarketing.

Some of the loan apps under the watch list are:

Cashlawn App

Easynaira App

Crediting App

Yoyi App

Nut Loan App

Cashpal App

Nairaeasy Gist Loan App

Camelloan App

Nairaloan App

Moneytreefinance Made Easy App

Cashme App

Secucash App

Credit box App

Cashmama App

Crimson Credit App

Galaxy Credit App

Ease Cash App

Xcredit

Imoney

Naira Naija

Imoneyplus-Instant

Nairanaija-Instant

Nownowmoney

Naija Cash

Getloan.

More updates on loan apps

Apart from the apps on the watchlist, the FCCPC announced that it worked with Google to remove 45 loan apps from the Google Play Store.

These delisted loan apps were identified as operating illegally in the country.

Full List: FG releases names of illegal loan apps, asks Google to delete them

Legit.ng reported that the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has given loan apps five days to prove that they operate within the set guidelines governing the industry or be deleted and sanctioned.

FCCPC also asked Google to remove the 18 loan apps from Playstore for violation of its guidelines.

The commission said compliance with its rules was mandatory, and failure to adhere constitutes a violation of the law.

