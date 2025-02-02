A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking video on TikTok showing her relocation to the United States of America

In the video, she showed her preparations in Nigeria before the D-day arrived and she bid farewell to her family at the airport amid tears

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate her

A Nigerian lady's emotional journey to the United States has captured the hearts of many on social media.

The lady, who documented her relocation process on TikTok, showed the preparations that preceded her departure.

Lady shares relocation journey to US

The video, posted by @tenah_jane, revealed her journey from shopping for skincare and makeup kits to undergoing dental treatment and learning how to drive.

She also made time for emotional family outings and visits to loved ones, including her grandmother.

As the day of her departure drew near, her emotions became increasingly intense, causing a tearful farewell at the airport.

While sharing her journey, she said:

"Travel with me to USA. Shopping day. Got my skincare kits. Got makeup kits for training. Lash tech training. Learnt how to drive. Hair shopping day. Went for dental treatment. Family outing. Visited my grandma. Last Sunday service. Hair and nails day. The big day. So emotional. United States here I come."

Reactions as lady relocates to US

The video sparked an outpouring of congratulatory messages and well-wishes from TikTok users.

@Lucky Ugonna Jidenna Israel said:

"God bless wish you all the best. Be good yourself ok. Things fall in places for you congrats."

@T.gold commented:

"I won't stop congratulating people until it's my own turn congratulations."

@salvation reacted:

"Share agent abegg congratulations. I am serious share agent."

@Alibaba Rahbee said:

"Congratulations. This is the third video of Travel with me i have seen today my time is coming very soon. Mansha Allah i claim it."

@Israeli said:

"Once una just reach there the first video alone go tell say nor be Nigeria again so bright and crispy. Well congrats dear."

@smbeyooh said:

"Everybody here we be congratulated this year so shall it be amen."

@Olly said:

"Even your first day outside our dear country, your skin started glowing. Congratulations dear. Continue to prosper."

@faithty72 commented:

"Congratulations to you. Lord I’m trusting you on this again make it come through."

@Fregabs said:

"Aww congratulations girl I tap into your traveling blessings I pray to use this sound very soon."

@preciousbaby A said:

"Always happy seeing you guys moving out go and come back oh bring something from there we are all waiting for you good luck."

@Amakanze oramah said:

"Congratulations to you and your family. your new location will favour you and your family."

@Estherzuzu bea 333 wrote:

"Me and my sister must use this sounds thing year in Jesus might name amen."

@Saintdoris_nigeria said:

"Congratulations love Amen I receive it most abundantly Thank you sooooo much Lord Jesus Halleluyah."

@PRETTY added:

"Congratulations this is the fourth video of travel with me I have seen today my time is coming soon in Jesus name Amen."

