A lady, @amakamk47, has triggered emotions on social media with her encounter with a mentally challenged man.

The lady shared a video of a mentally challenged man offering her his snacks.

The mad man offered her snacks. Photo Credit: @amakamk47

She politely rejected the first snack and he offered her an "okpa" (a Nigerian dish made from Bambara nuts) the second time, but she declined.

The lady appreciated him and interacted with him like he was stable. She spoke to him in Igbo and he seemed to understand.

Reacting to her encounter, the lady said the man fell in love with her. She jocularly hinted at him being her Val.

Lady's encounter with mad man stirs reactions

realnancydarlin said:

"But do give him things and try to hold conversation with him, trust me if you ask him to go shave he will."

Winny_onye said:

"This happens to me all the time, like it seems mad men fall in love with me all the time and my father use to tell to pray I don’t end up marrying a mad man."

۷Íϲեօɾ Ϲհɑɾӏҽʂ💫 said:

"I have a simple question. Why did you use Snapchat filter on a madman."

stanley holdings plc said:

"Eiya I feel like crying please I want to send you money so you can buy him new clothes barb his hair and take him out on a date even if it’s one day he might not be mad depression can cox this make."

Slimmumi😘🧡 said:

"I was coming back from school one evening I was so hungry and tired one mad man gave me bread I collect am o."

QUEEN 👸OMAR 🦋❣️ said:

"Aww u may be the remedy to his madness cox he loves u nd will definitely listen to u, pls sis start by telling him to bath look clean if he really loves u,trust me he will do it, talking out of exp."

