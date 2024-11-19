A lady boarded a bus and was making a video when a male passenger suddenly did something shocking

The lady kept her calm, howbeit still uncomfortable, and continued with her video on the commercial bus

She shared her encounter with the eccentric man on the bus, and her story sent netizens into a frenzy

A Nigerian lady, @glamedbygbemi1, has lamented an experience she had on a bus with a male passenger she tagged eccentric.

Via TikTok, the displeased lady posted a video she had made on the bus featuring the man.

The lady said the man was eccentric on the bus. Photo Credit: @glamedbygbemi1

According to @glamedbygbemi1, the man tried to kiss her before she started making a video.

Her short clip had the man stealing glances at her and looking at her recording. The lady also gave the man a side eye after noticing his uncomfortable behaviour.

"This man legit tried to kiss me before i started making a video," words layered on her clip read.

It is noteworthy that an eccentric person is one whose behaviour is slightly strange or unconventional.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail lady's bus experience

presh said:

"I know this man he stays close to my area,Omo see the way I shock,naso the man dey always do although he not normal like that sha,anytime he sees me he always want to greet me so that I can notice him."

Akwasi_politics said:

"Ur name Gbemi means something else in Ga (Ghanaian language)🤭..maybe the man got attached to it."

marvhees said:

"You all taking this lightly as if it is funny should pray you never experience such you will just feel helpless."

Kiks4U said:

"Na baba Ruka o, hope he no too near u cause if e do, na him u go later marry o. He don get like 17 wives for my aunty compound."

AWENI🥰❤️ said:

"The way both of you looked at yourselves."

Nkwerre _first daughter 📿🌏🦅 said:

"Person wey Dey take ice you say na Eccentric."

Dazzima Azugha said:

"So this is loveeeee."

Source: Legit.ng