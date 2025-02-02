A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video of some corps members lying down on beds placed under the scorching sun

According to the lady, the corps members were punished by officials for staying back in their rooms during SAED lectures

Social media users who came across the funny video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A group of corps members undergoing Nigeria's National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme were subjected to an unusual punishment for skipping lectures.

The members, who were participating in the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, were forced to lie down on small beds placed in the scorching sun.

Corps members lie under hot sun after missing SAED Photo credit: @tiola/TikTok.

Corps members punished for missing SAED

The hilarious incident was captured on video by a fellow corps member @tiola who shared it on TikTok.

In the video, the corps members were seen lying on their beds, looking visibly uncomfortable under the scorching sun.

According to the poster, the punishment was meted out by camp officials for failing to attend Skill Acquisition Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) lectures.

"Consequences of staying back in your room in Ede camp during SAED. You will bring out your foam and get laid under the sun," she said.

Reactions as corps members get punished

The video sparked a mix of laughter and sympathy from TikTok users who flooded the comments section with reactions.

Many users found the punishment to be an hilarious. Others, however, expressed concern for the corps members' well-being, citing the risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.

@Yemilore hair said:

"Omo if u see d way I laughed cos I experienced worst thing. I was in the toilet when the soldier came to the hostel to chased dem out na so I no come outside oooo dem lock hostel. I no fit comot for toilet and it was lecture period 11am-2pm na toilet I sit my frnds were calling phone was inside the hostel, I cried my eyes out that day say wetin I come do for camp. Ede camp too strict abeg And my LGI Mrs salawu self na another case."

@Tae said:

"That camp commandant no dey gree for anybody at all. Na him handsomeness we use console ourselves last year."

@Mamatee Household Essentials stated:

"The day we recited the pledge and we said "to serve Nigerian is not by force" they showed us shege. They made us lay down facing the hot sun, by the time we were released, we couldn't see well."

@Aeenshar Luxury Emporium reacted:

"Soldier no even tell them to open eyes to the sun I’m happy for them."

@Ladi Brown said:

"The best punishment ever. I’ll sleep the one I haven’t slept for 2days."

@Enibiya said:

"Even if them tell me say make i face the sun i go still sleep camp will mess with your well-being."

@Olatunji added:

"I also camped here, Batch 23 C1. I remember the day we got caught. They made us sit under the sun on the field. I too love this camp."

Watch the video below:

