A grand display of luxury vehicles was witnessed at Ambrose Alli University, as graduands and their guests arrived on campus in style to mark the special occasion.

The university's graduation day was transformed into a luxury show, with sleek and expensive cars lining the campus grounds.

Costly cars arrive at Ambrose Alli University

A clip of the extravagant display was captured by a young man, @nelsonkings2, who shared the video on TikTok.

The clip revealed the lavish celebrations, as flashy cars, including high-end Mercedes-Benz models, made their way onto the campus.

The event was a confirmation of the excitement and pride that filled the air as students marked the culmination of their academic journey in a special way.

"AAU sign out day. GLE family," the video's caption read.

Reactions as graduands arrive school with costly cars

The video sparked reactions on TikTok as netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the display of wealth.

While some were impressed by the grandeur, others expressed concern about the repercussions.

Nevertheless, the graduands and their guests were undeterred, revelling in the joy and accomplishment of the day.

@Min yoongi said:

"Na only AAU fit run this kind matters , I sure say that 830,000k when cast , na AAU the person Dey lol."

@Fizboy commented:

"Normally most of this cars are rented we know the vibes."

@Avery Roberson said:

"The car wey dey front go buy 30 GLE if una no know lol."

@STANCENATION68 said:

"Observe the plate numbers na rented when my guy rented a GLC na so the plate number take be."

@GOD HAS MY BACK reacted:

"This kind men no dy dance for TikTok."

@Simeon asked:

"Lexus boys and scence far away, watin make that werey wan overtake now?"

@klick to D planet said:

"Where the Lexus Dey rush go make u do mistake jam gle first."

@Whalex4x said:

"This comment section sha, that Lexus cost pass some Benz and those Benz fit be rent car make the Lexus driver be the owner lol."

@He’s charming commented:

"Enogie of USA. You see this kind pressure you still use I need to sleep filter."

@Vicky reacted:

"You see as cars maintain their lane and behave mature but you see those Lexus people abi."

@bella said:

"Who say na rent oya come ekpoma make u go see pressure, rent kee dey play."

@Hypeman Gift said:

"Those Pple wey dey inside Keke no really send anybody for there."

@David Alan asked:

"No Dey use that Filter way Dey say. I need to sleep you need to sleep keh."

@Call_Me_Gp said:

"Ekpoma na com land of oppression me wey still Dey plan how to buy Rx350."

@It'sOnuGoody commented:

"Why e be say Lexus drivers Dey always Dey in a hurry? See the Rx guyyy."

@𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗖𝗘𝗘 𝗡𝗘𝗟𝗦𝗢𝗡 said:

"Na today this Lexus wey I Dey ride pain me. See as una put me for back n even cut the video as I enter."

@Dex Lyon said:

"Nor let any body pressure you go ekp you go see were dem dey rent all these kind convey if you want sign out."

@cashapp8638 reacted:

"Na engineering student oo guy all those guys funds oooo u no see the village road after 1T4 omo money na water for that side iooo."

@emmywayne added:

"All of una wey de talk say dem rent those cars never come ekpoma that’s why come ekpoma you go de see these cars every day with same owner you can’t rent car in ekpoma ask around."

Watch the video below:

GLE cars line up at Ambrose Alli University

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady posted a video on TikTok showing the fleet of Benz rides that came during a girl's graduation.

According to the student of Ambrose Alli University, the 'fine girl' had just graduated and her friends arrived to celebrate her.

