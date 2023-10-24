Reactions have trailed a viral video of a young corps member serving punishment in her Place of Primary Assignment (PPA)

A lawyer, who shared the video on his social media page, described the proprietress' action as 'disgusting'

Some Nigerians urged him to take up the matter as a human rights activist, while others urged parents to allow their children to mature before sending them to higher institution

A prominent lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has reacted to a video showing a proprietress asking a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to kneel in her office.

Inibehe Effiong reacts angrily as a female corper serves punishment at her PPA. Photo Credit: Inibehe Effiong

Source: Twitter

The video, which was first posted by Instablog9ja, was shared by the lawyer on his (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, October 24.

The corps member, who was dressed in her Khaki uniform, was seen on her knees in an office, receiving some backlashes at her Primary Place of Assignment (PPA).

Reacting, Effiong described the actions of the proprietress and some women whose voices were heard in the background as "disgusting".

He tweeted:

"This is disgusting."

Nigerians react as proprietress asks corps member to kneel in her office

As usual, Nigerians reacted to the development and urged the lawyer to take the matter up legally.

@Miodini0 tweeted:

"Human rights activist. Take it up."

@JakesOlasupo tweeted:

"Nigerians are the most abused people by people in positions of power."

@KingsleyAdabhie tweeted:

"Only people with low self-esteem behave this way. She needs to be supported psychologically. To the lady, well, she will meet her match!

@ObumeeI tweeted:

"Who is doing this nonsense."

@chuky_ray tweeted:

"Parents should stop rushing their children to school.. she is too young to be a graduate! Try this with 25yr old Deltan... Normal school age is 6yr to 12yrs old for primary school. 12yrs to 17yrs old for secondary school. Then 18yrs+ to enter university."

@don_kasky tweeted:

"And the person punishing her might just be an NCE holder. What a country!!!

Watch the video below:

