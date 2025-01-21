A Nigerian lady has shared a video recounting how she got married to her husband who was initially her bank account officer

According to the lady, she called him to get her Bank Verification Number (BVN) and their communication kept on flowing afterwards

Social media users who came across the heartwarming story on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady has left netizens gushing on TikTok after recounting how she met her husband in an unexpected way.

The lady's encounter with her bank account officer started a romance that subsequently led to marriage.

Lady shares how she met husband

In a video, the lady identified as @gistwithkay on TikTok, narrated how she initially contacted her account officer to obtain her Bank Verification Number (BVN).

As they continued to communicate, their conversation flowed effortlessly, and they discovered a deep connection.

Despite not meeting in person for an entire year, their mutual attraction only grew stronger like they were practising a long distance relationship.

When they finally met, the chemistry between them was undeniable. They conversed as if they had known each other for years, and their connection only deepened.

As their relationship blossomed, the account officer began visiting the lady's parents, and two years later, the couple tied the knot.

In her words:

"POV: I called my account officer to get my BVN. We started talking. We liked talking to each other. I liked his voice, he liked my voice. For one year, we did not see but the first time we finally met, we liked each other and enjoyed each other's company. We talked like we had known for years. After that, he started to see my parents and two years after, we got married."

The love story was accompanied by a video of her proudly showcasing her baby bump.

Reactions trail couple's love story

TikTok users flooded the comments section to celebrate the couple's love and the unexpected circumstances that brought them together.

@Hamzhiyyah said:

"Person like me wey no get money no fit get account officer."

@LIQUID SOAP IN OGUN/LAGOS ST said:

"Tomorrow like this am calling my account officer ASAP."

@Benjamin & Sophia reacted:

"You only call for bvn he go open another acct for you even put money inside."

@iragboghieesther stated:

"Okay make I go get account officer this is new year."

@Meet_Destiny_ asked:

"Na Nigeria wen all of us deh dis one for happen?"

@Ray_shee reacted:

"Tomorrow I'm calling my account officer and I don't want to hear my account officer is a female o."

@Abimbola mumcyAAA stated:

"He deposit a life insurance inside u please hug and appreciate him."

@Pete Gozzila added:

"He con open fixed and current assets."

