A Nigerian lady has expressed her excitement on social media after becoming a house owner at just 24

In a video trending online, the lady revealed that she worked herself out just to be able to accomplish the feat

Social media users who came across the clip on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate her

An amazing achievement by a young Nigerian lady has inspired many viewers on the TikTok app.

At just 24 years old, she had accomplished what many consider a lifetime goal, becoming a homeowner.

Lady shows off house she built at 24

The lady, identified as @only1mjay on TikTok, shared a heartwarming video showing her beautiful duplex, which she had worked tirelessly to complete through her small business.

The clip captured a tour of her stunning home, revealing its impressive design and amenities which cost a fortune.

In her caption, she expressed her gratitude and pride in her accomplishment, attributing her success solely to her business endeavours.

In her words:

"Became a house owner at 24. I worked myself out to make sure that the house project was completed through my small business. Today, I have over five toilets in my house and I can decide to use anyone I want. Whatever I am today is from my business.

"It doesn't matter where you are currently. Honestly. Because if somebody had told me that at the age of 24, I will own a house, I am definitely going to argue. Sometimes I look at my house and I am like is this place really for us? Just me, my husband and my daughter."

Reactions as lady shows off house

TikTok users stormed the comments section to congratulate the hardworking lady.

@franca asked:

"Abeg which business give u that plenty money to build a house in two year abeg make them carry me along o I need a coach plss."

@prince_ceo0 said:

"Congratulations so your hubby didn't have kobo in building it cuz you never talked about."

@Raregem512 reacted:

"Did I just see your reply saying your husband only got Pumping Machine. God pls bless her husband so he can build another one with his own money."

@GodsLhairvendorlagos commented:

"Sister how much do this house cost, because am next in line."

@Dannysylva said:

"Beautiful house ma congratulations, I need your interior designer contact."

@Neo_glam said:

"Hmm 2yrs business fetch u dis building, it’s well congratulations o."

@NBN said:

"I just pity that man you marry he will surely be going through a lot in that house cs she is the one that build it just her comments on her husband are terrible God protect him."

@joycej073 said:

"All the same you have a good husband my dear some husband will make sure you did not succeed that's how wicked some husband are."

@Shakira commented:

"You online people e, if she caption this video and say me and my husband house una go still ask her how much she contributes wey make her think dey both built the house."

@Figer Walata asked:

"Nwoke Ibem. Are you sleeping when your wife dey build house? This woman no spare you. Congratulations."

@Assian Natural Cosmetics said:

"I want to download this video so i can copy the plan when it is time. I am a lover of duplex too. Congratulations to you and your family."

@AWENI asked:

"This comment section eh, one's husband's house is also yours, so why all these questions?"

@Anthonia( D) hairstylist commented:

"I connect by faith lord by this time next year 20/11/25 ending I will celebrate mine in. Amen."

@mercy_J added:

"Mommy please teach me how to fish please ma I’m tired of suffering i have a child to take care of I’m a single mom. Please ma."

