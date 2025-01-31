A young Nigerian student has caused an uproar online over what he was captured doing in a night class

An eyewitness who was in the night class at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) filmed the student from behind without his knowledge

Some people marvelled that someone could be playing Call of Duty video game instead of studying in the night class

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a student playing Call of Duty video game in a night class at the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

A TikTok user, @the.ghost552, happened to be present that night and filmed the student from behind unawares.

The student was recorded playing Call of Duty video game in a night class. Photo Credit: @the.ghost552

@the.ghost552 zoomed in his camera to clearly capture the student playing the video game with a mouse.

Call of Duty is a popular military first-person shooter video game series that started in 2003 and was published by Activision.

Some people marvelled at the student's activity in the night class.

Watch the video below:

Night class video elicits reactions

wanted🤫 🥀 said:

"Tbh pc places are the peak player if cod like how stressful can it be and he making it look simple tho."

goazstarex said:

"Normally i will read when i am tired, then i will play game, Cus "All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy."

꧁༒☬CZA.Leo☬༒꧂said:

"Instead make that guy wey dey back dey read na the game e dey watch."

💀BankyT🔞🔞 said:

"Omo 😂 see how many people dey night class 😂 wetin be dis."

SIMPLESTAR✝️🛐✝️ said:

"Omo See as i shout AH AH AH AH."

wickedd044 said:

"Another guy Dey Dey the right side, that one Dey play Football Manager😂😂💔. Check well and observe the screen."

M A J É É D said:

"Na so we dey do for class, why person go read."

< 𝕯𝖊𝖛 > 👾 Läsßørñ🌵【☬】* said:

"Una go think say system easy 😩 playing cod on system is very hard oo."

Big Jihzy🍃 said:

"Nah only him go night class with pure intention."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had caught two people "having fun" in a night class.

Student wears uniform to night class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a law student was spotted in a uniform at a night class.

According to someone who recorded the law student, the young man, Ndubuisi, wore his departmental uniform because he had an examination by 8am the following day.

The person said Ndubuisi wore his departmental clothes for night class to avoid oversleeping and missing the exam. In the clip, Ndubuisi smiled after realising he was being recorded.

