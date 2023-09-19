A Nigerian man has left netizens in stitches after he shared what he found two UNICAL students doing in a night class

Instead of studying like others there, the male and female students enjoyed each other's company like lovebirds

The man watched in amazement as they went from eating to watching videos on a smartphone and switching sleeping roles

A Nigerian man, @Silva_Unusual, has shared a hilarious video of the activities he found two University of Calabar (UNICAL) students engaging in during a night class.

Usually, students tarry in or return to the school premises at night to study, but the two fellows were doing something else.

He expected the two students to be studying but found them enjoying themselves. Photo Credit: @Silva_Unusual

They enjoyed each other's company

The man recorded them secretly as he marvelled that they came to night class with no book or study materials.

He showed how they went from eating together to watching videos on TikTok while behaving like a couple.

Afterwards, the male and female students were seen sleeping. The man was in stitches after he saw them switch sleeping positions. The video gave netizens hard laughs.

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to the UNICAL night class video

Wendy’s kitchen said:

"This lecture room looks like my school @Madonnauniversity okija precisely."

Annie said:

"Why didn't they just go home??"

Little nifa3 said:

"Na hostel love be disboth of dem de stay for hostel dat y."

ike_amara01 said:

"Make dem first see their semester result, their mind go dae."

QT_Marshal said:

"Me wey carry big extra large bread go night class i no do 30mins... me me and my Gs don taya... omoh road to house no far shaaa."

Esther Ogbu said:

"You way de record hope you don read finish."

Eso said:

"You wen leave book do video nko."

JojoBee said:

"Common face your work(Dj chicken's voice)."

