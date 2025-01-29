A Nigerian lady has shared her joy on social media after getting recognised as the Best Graduating Student in her department

According to the graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University, she graduated with first class honours in biochemistry

Social media users who came across her post on the X app stormed the comments section to congratulate her

A young Nigerian lady's outstanding academic achievement was celebrated on social media after she shared news of her impressive graduation honours.

The Olabisi Onabanjo University graduate stunned her followers with her cumulative grade point average (CGPA).

Female biochemistry student emerges as the best in her department. Photo credit: @kikiola09/X.

OOU's first class Biochemistry graduate speaks

Kikiola09, the proud graduate, took to the X app to share her exciting news, accompanied by photos of herself dressed in her graduation regalia.

Her academic record was capped off with a CGPA of 4.56, solidifying her position as a top performer.

The Department of Biochemistry at Olabisi Onabanjo University recognised her exceptional academic prowess, honouring her as the best graduating student.

This prestigious recognition was a commendation for her tireless efforts and commitment to academic excellence.

She said:

"I am proud to graduate with a B.Sc. in Biochemistry (First Class Honours) and to be recognized as the Best Graduating Student in the Department of Biochemistry, Olabisi Onabanjo University, with a CGPA of 4.56/5.00."

See the post below:

Netizens praise OOU's best graduating Biochemistry student

Her post was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages and well-wishes from Nigerians who were inspired by her achievement.

As news of her achievement spread, social media users praised her for serving as a role model and inspiration to others.

AB Abiola said:

"Congratulations."

Your Ancestor wrote:

"Wow. Congratulations dear!"

Olugbenga Adeleke reacted:

"Congratulations."

Shoffy Josh said:

"Congratulations my friend."

Student's Union said:

"Congratulations dearest."

Big Mide said:

"Congratulations."

Sydney Chimenu reacted:

"Congratulations sister, it is the Lord's doing and is marvelous in our sight. Thank you Jesus."

Iyebe Matthew said:

"That's awesome!Congratulations! A big congratulations darling, tape the grace for my sister."

Phillip said:

"Congratulations proud of you. My advice please do not let anybody come in for now, focus!!! let God complete what he has started you're on your way to abroad scholarship. The other gender are attracted to good things but they often can't keep it. Proverb 22:29 indeed."

Coach Raphael said:

"When it rain's Nobody can count the drop, so shall your blessings be uncounted from today. Bless me by following."

Ajoke Temitope said:

"Congratulations: I don't no you from Nowhere but I'm so content for people that is doing great, I pray that I and my child will be among the people that will be successful person in life. Once again congratulations more blessings coming on is way."

Victoria Elin reacted:

"Congratulations dear. Many more achievements. I tap from your blessing o."

Ocjai commented:

"All glory to God Almighty. Congratulations. I tap into this for my children in Jesus Name Amen."

Kemkem said:

"Congratulations. I tap it this wonderful grade for my children in Jesus name. Amen."

Christy Udeme said:

"This fantastic. It wasn't easy but it worth it. Thank God for life and success. God be praised. Congratulations."

Queen Yaaju added:

"The love is massive ke. Enter problem first nah. Your eyes go see wenti your mouth no fit talk."

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

