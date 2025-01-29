A young Nigerian man has come under fire after he proudly showed internet users where he resides

While noting that people call him a small boy due to his age, he wondered what he would have achieved in his 30s

The 18-year-old's video went viral on social media, with many people cautioning him against allowing the achievement to get to his head

A young man, who is 18, has taken to social media to show people his house.

The Nigerian youth, @ubolishor, said people call him a small boy and marvelled at where he lives despite his age.

In a TikTok video, the young lad gave netizens a sneak peek of his abode. The video he shared showed his well-furnished living room.

The clip showed his chandelier, TV stand, fine lighting and frames on the wall. He imagined what he would achieve in his 30s. Words layered on his TikTok video read:

"Dem say I be small boy but see where I live at 18.

"Imagine me at my 30s."

Watch his video below:

Mixed reactions trailed his abode

Helena said:

"Same here also my bro. But make we they pray say make we no fall down. Cause the money we they used no clean. All this thing go later asked. Make god just no vex for us."

Amåkä said:

"Omo why the so much hate from ur gender even who never see tmrro dey ask am wether he don see tmrro nawa."

Sejec world said:

"No be by this one o… this life ehn the unexpected and unreadable happen."

Oluwatoyin🥹💕💐 said:

"Higher you ❤️you will enjoy now and even if tomorrow come you go still enjoy."

oc general said:

"No allow ur village pipo c dis video oh make dem no go do I strong tin o."

Cesar😈 BTC 💰📊 said:

"Imagine you becoming a billionaire at the age of your battery percentage."

Savage 4L said:

"Bro calm down oooo I run this level for 2022 but hand later met me nothing lasts forever just pray to win forever no too cap for social media me no dey do camera but hand meet me lol."

napos said:

"No deceive yourself, nothing last forever, you fit get am today but you no go get am tomorrow na so life be, but try to invest."

Kizito said:

"Bro I see money at early age like u but please 🙏 don't womanize, save and invest money especially buying lands in developing city. bro please invest money wen u see. time will explain more to u bro."

Man shows off bungalow he built

