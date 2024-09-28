A Nigerian man, identified as Skin Exchange, has kicked the bucket many days after acquiring his first whip

A friend of the late man, who described him as a brother, took to TikTok to mourn him by posting his video

The mourning friend was asked by netizens how his friend died, and he shared what allegedly killed him

A few days after celebrating the purchase of his first car, a man, known as Skin Exchange, has been reported dead.

A TikTok user, @henryescoba1, released a video of Skin Exchange with his new car as he mourned his demise.

The deceased bought his first car on August 29. Photo Credit: @henryescoba1

According to @henryescoba1, his friend celebrated his new car acquisition on August 29. Wording on his video of the deceased read:

"From congratulations 29 August to RIP 25 September."

He described the deceased as his brother. When quizzed by netizens about the cause of his friend's death, the man claimed he was poisoned. In his words:

"Was poisoned."

Watch the sad video below:

Netizens react to Skin Exhcange's demise

dany_perez_trader said:

"To be honest I see more reasons my man of God said I should not buy a vehicle yet bro e get why.. The devil get manipulation well well chai rest in peace bro."

chrisflyboy1 said:

"Omen me self day fear to drive oh, make car go one side, my house day sweet me everyday, RIP so sad car is Killing our men."

Mr violent said:

"Omooo the story touched me die 😭😭skinny na my sure azza, my 6k dey en account, i was so shocked to hear about his death, may his soul rest in peace."

John Andrew said:

"That is why it is important to mature before making huge money cos it takes a mature man to control wealth."

HEDGE.OD said:

"Nobody go ever know my worth na why i avoid car and things wey go make people notice my wealth, only me know wetting I get ..rip brother."

TitiQueens22 said:

"I always warn my ex about friends he no Dey hear no man is your friend when you start making money avoid friends."

