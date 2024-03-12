A man has shared an emotional story detailing how he received a phone call from his dead friend’s number

According to him, his friend had died years ago and the call was from his friend’s son who requested a bicycle from him

The little boy also revealed that he found his number on a note behind a photo that his late dad had taken with the young man

A man has stirred emotions online after sharing details of an emotional phone call he received from his late friend’s son.

The man identified as @joehans28 on TikTok said that he was in shock when his phone rang and it was his late friend’s number.

Man shares conversation with late friend's son Photo credit: @joehans28/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little boy requests bike from dad's friend

When he picked up the call, the little boy politely requested a bicycle which he could ride around the house.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

On how he got his number, the little boy said he saw it behind a photo of his late father and the young man

The little boy said his father wrote behind the photo that he should contact him if he needed anything and he was no longer around.

An emotional Joehans did not hesitate to fulfil the little boy's desire by getting him a sound bicycle.

Sharing the video online, Joehans narrated:

“My friend died a few years ago. I got a surprise call from his number today. It turned out to be his little son. He asks me for a bike. I asked him if he knew me.

"He replied, ‘No, but I found a photo of my father with some man and on the back of the photo I saw this number and the text: If you need anything and I won't be around, ask him, he's me, just in another place."

Reactions trail man's experience with friend's son

The post sparked lots of reactions from netizens who noted that the man must have been a good friend to his late friend.

Mhiz Eposi said:

“So touching, I pray to have a friend like you that I can entrust my child without fear.”

Suleman Abdulrazaq said:

“You are the definition of a true friend, thank you.”

Apekeola02 said:

“Ever since my brothers death there's the brother that has been there sincerely to my family.”

@sharon collections said:

“This is touching, pls bro take good care of the boy cos it has be written down by ur fra. I swear u wht lack.”

Annie commented:

“Your friend knew His Son can count on you like He also did, you are a good man, God bless and keep you In Jesus Mighty Name Amen.”

Ollyray reacted:

“Oh my God!! How did your friend know he will die before you.”

Adebiyi said:

“He must have trusted you enough for him to leave a message for his son that you will be there in time of need. God bless you brother.”

Watch the video below:

Man mourns dead dog, organises posh burial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man is holding a burial ceremony to mourn his dog, who died at 24. The dog, Dodoo, was born in 1999, according to information released by the dog owner in preparation for the burial event.

The dog died in 2023 after living with the owner for 24 years, making its departure a deeply emotional thing. The owner chose to specially honour the dog by organising a burial ceremony for it as if it were a human being.

Source: Legit.ng