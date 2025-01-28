Social critic Verydarkman has shared his take on the ongoing drama between singer 2Baba and his wife Annie Idibia

VDM said that 2Baba made the announcement to divorce Annie when the reality show Young, Famous, and African season two is ongoing

He linked the show to 2Baba's decision and felt that the couple may be up to something and he alleged that Toke Makinwa may be part of the plan

Social critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has shared his opinion on the divorce drama between singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, and his wife Annie Idibia.

According to VDM, 2baba may be pranking Nigerians with his divorce drama same way he (VDM) he pranked Nigerians that some funds from his non-governmental organisation were missing some weeks ago.

VDM said that 2Baba announced that he was divorcing his wife when the reality show Young, Famous, and African season two is ongoing, and his wife is among the participants. The media personality said 2Baba's decision is somehow and it will pain presenter Toke Makinwa when she knows about it. However, he said that maybe she is part of the plan.

2Baba and Annie's divorce drama

On Sunday night, January 26, 2025, 2Baba got netizens talking after he announced that he and Annie were separated and he was getting a divorce. The news sparked an outrage on social media. Moments later, another post was made on the singer's page that his Instagram account was hacked.

However, the African Queen hitmaker revealed that his page was not hacked, adding that "he said what he said." Hence, he was serious about getting a divorce from Annie.

2Baba's announcement did not sit well with several netizens and celebrities who called out the singer and questioned him for the manner he announced his breakup from Annie. Recall that Annie has been facing a lot of backlash from fans over her participation on the Young, Famous, and African show.

Nigerians defend Annie Idibia

Many people have also dragged the mother of two and claimed that her life revolves around 2Baba. Nevertheless, many Nigerians feel the timing 2Baba made the announcement was not favourable for Annie.

They also wished that the True Love crooner did not bring the matter on social media as it would expose his wife to trolls. Some celebrities have also stood behind Annie including Toke Makinwa who said that many women will come together to fight for Annie after 2Baba made the unexpected announcement.

Actress and filmmaker Mary Njoku also noted that nothing should happen to Annie, if not, 2Baba will have some questions to answer many Nigerian women.

Ossai Success condemns 2Baba's divorce announcement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba broke the internet after he announced that he is separated from his wife and actress Annie Idibia.

His post has triggered a backlash from some Nigerians and a media personality Ossai Ovie Success joined.

Ossai Success said that the timing of the divorce announcement is wrong on 2Baba's part, and he outlined Annie's recent struggles.

